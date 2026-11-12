The sights, sounds, and traditions of Hmong culture will once again fill downtown St. Paul as the Minnesota Hmong New Year celebration returns November 28-29, 2026, bringing together families, performers, community leaders, and visitors for one of the region’s most anticipated cultural celebrations.

Hosted by the United Hmong Family, the annual event at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and Roy Wilkins Auditorium is more than a holiday gathering. It is a celebration of cultural identity, family connections, and the traditions that have united generations of Hmong people. This year’s festivities promise an expanded lineup of cultural performances, traditional competitions, and special programming designed to showcase both established performers and emerging talent.

For Mee Vang, President of the United Hmong Family, the upcoming celebration represents an exciting opportunity to strengthen the event’s cultural programming while welcoming participants from beyond Minnesota.

“We’re really excited this year as we received a grant to help promote Hmong cultural arts, and talent,” Vang said. “And we have been working very hard to really strengthen programs in areas by bringing in talent, so we have people that work specifically promoting the pageantry, dance and singing.”

That investment will be reflected throughout the celebration, particularly during the grand opening ceremony, which will provide additional opportunities for performers who might not otherwise participate in the event’s competitive activities.

“Part of that is our grand opening that offers opportunities for teams and performers that do not normally compete in our dance in singing competitions, and now they can be a part of all the festivities and celebrations,” Vang explained.

The celebration officially opens Saturday, November 28, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by the grand opening show at 11:30 a.m. inside Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The program will feature community leaders, welcome speakers, cultural presentations, and special performances.

Among the highlights will be young musicians demonstrating traditional bamboo instruments, emphasizing the importance of passing cultural knowledge from one generation to the next.

“We’re looking forward to bringing back the traditional things, such as bamboo instruments,” Vang said, describing young performers who are learning to preserve this important part of their heritage.

State Senator Susan Pha is scheduled to help lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside representatives of Walser Toyota, the event’s Star Sponsor. Vang emphasized the importance of recognizing businesses and organizations whose continued support helps sustain the annual celebration.

Beyond the opening festivities, visitors can enjoy an extensive variety of cultural activities. Traditional Hmong dance competitions will feature colorful costumes, carefully choreographed performances, and talented groups demonstrating their dedication to preserving cultural expression. Singing competitions and Kwv Txhiaj, the traditional Hmong vocal art form, will highlight the community’s rich musical heritage.

The Miss Hmong Minnesota and Mrs. Hmong Minnesota Pageants will also be a featured attraction, offering contestants an opportunity to represent their community while celebrating cultural pride, leadership, and personal achievement.

Throughout the venue, visitors will discover vendors offering traditional clothing, embroidered textiles, jewelry, handmade goods, and other merchandise. Food vendors will provide opportunities to enjoy authentic Hmong cuisine, while the traditional courtship ball-tossing activity will offer younger generations a connection to a custom that has long been associated with Hmong New Year celebrations.

This year’s gathering will also mark an important milestone in the event’s expanding reach.

“To my surprise in all the 10 years I’ve been with the organization, we’ve never had teams and individuals come join in the competitions and shows from outside of Minnesota,” Vang said, explaining that winter travel has historically made participation difficult. “I am really excited to share with you that we have multiple teams coming all the way from as far as California, as well as participants coming from the Netherands and Australia.”

The participation of out-of-state performers demonstrates the growing recognition of Minnesota’s Hmong New Year celebration as an important cultural gathering.

“This event is really growing,” Vang said. “It’s no longer just a Hmong community in St. Paul or Minneapolis, but it’s international, and I’m very proud that.”

For many families, Hmong New Year provides an opportunity to reconnect with relatives, celebrate shared traditions, and introduce younger generations to the cultural practices of their ancestors. It also welcomes the broader Minnesota community to experience the music, clothing, food, and customs that contribute to the state’s cultural diversity.

Admission is $15 for adults purchasing tickets at the door with cash, with a slightly higher charge for card purchases. Seniors ages 65 and older receive free admission with valid identification, while children under 42 inches tall are admitted free. Parking is available at the RiverCentre Parking Ramp on Kellogg Boulevard.

As preparations continue, organizers hope families and visitors will arrive early, participate in the opening ceremony, and experience the full celebration.

With new performers, expanded cultural programming, and participants traveling from across the country, the Minnesota Hmong New Year 2026 promises to honor cherished traditions while celebrating the community’s growing influence and bright future.

Images courtesy The United Hmong Family, Inc.