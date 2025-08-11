Minnesota DNR Expands Library Pass Program To Provide More Access To State Parks And Recreation Areas

When people talk about the quality of life in Minnesota, two features should make the list. We have libraries by the hundred where you’ll find a vast supply of resources like this one. State Park library passes. Yes, the number of libraries that participate in the library pass program just increased to more than 200.

Here’s the second quality of life feature: 73 beautiful parks and recreation areas that feature family fun, naturalist programs, trails, tours, picnic areas, lakes, gorgeous prairies, bison, fishing opportunities and more.

In partnership with more than 200 libraries and bookmobiles across the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources just expanded the popular library park pass program, which gives access to state parks and recreation areas at no cost to library patrons. The lending program started small in 2018 with just a few participating libraries. Once its success became clear, the program launched statewide in 2021.

“Those who use it love it,” said Renee Dougherty, library director with the Columbia Heights Public Library in Anoka County. “They may be grandparents who want to take the grandkids out for a summer activity, or a woman who came in, said she just got a divorce, and wanted a pass for a park visit.”

When word reached Duluth Public Library patrons about the increased number of passes now available, from four to nine, the excitement was “through the roof” said Sarah Villaneuva, adult services librarian. “We put out the additional passes and by noon, they were all checked out,” she said. Jay Cooke State Park near Carlton, Minnesota, is a destination park for that area, as well as the north shore. She added that people from all walks of life request the passes, which is “the best part of the program.”

“State parks and recreation areas in Minnesota are for everyone, and this program is an important way we’re expanding access,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “There are so many benefits to spending time outdoors, from health and wellness benefits to education and making memories with loved ones. This program helps us bring meaningful experiences in state parks and recreation areas to more Minnesotans.”

The program expanded from about 100 libraries to more than 200 libraries and bookmobiles. All 87 counties in Minnesota have at least one participating library. The number of available passes has also grown from 175 to 450. Usa of the library passes increased almost two-fold in the first three years of the program, with 1,960 pass checkouts in the first year (July 2021 through June 2022) to 3,812 checkouts in the third year of the program (July 2023 through June 2024). The cost of the passes is covered by the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund, while partnering libraries facilitate the checkout process. To see a list of participating libraries, visit mndnr.gov/librarypass.

A 2024 survey of people using library park passes found that most respondents were checking out a pass to save money, and the cost of a vehicle permit was a barrier. Others replying to a survey said they were not frequent state park visitors and wanted to try a state park before they buy an annual permit.

People interested in checking out a pass should contact their library directly, as checkout policies vary among participating locations. All passes through this program are valid for seven days.

Library park passes only cover the vehicle entrance fee. If participants would like to camp, they will need to make and pay for camping reservations, either online at mndnr.gov/reservations or by phone at 866-857-2757.

Images courtesy Minnesota DNR.