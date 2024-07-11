Minneapolis Named The Best City For Biking And Here’s Why

REASON TO BIKE #1: MINNEAPOLIS NAMED THE BEST LARGE CITY FOR BICYCLING

For the second year in a row, Minneapolis has been named the best large city for bicycling by People for Bikes in their 2024 City Ratings. What makes us so special? Our city has an extensive network of on-street facilities like Plymouth Ave North and Hennepin Avenue downtown protected bikeways, and an amazing off-road network including the popular Midtown Greenway, which continues to grow and is maintained year-round. Our city also invests in bike safety, boasts multiple bikeshare programs, and has a vibrant bicycling community with numerous shops, clubs and events. Learn more about these resources at www.minneapolismn.gov/getting-around/bicycling/ For Minneapolis residents, there’s more reasons to bike than ever!

REASON TO BIKE #2: BICYCLING IS FOR EVERYONE

With bike lanes designed for all ages and abilities, Minneapolis makes it easy for everyone to pedal their way around town. Whether you’re hopping on a bike share bike for the first time or a seasoned bike commuter, come get some fresh air and meet your neighbors at our city ride series this summer.

REASON TO BIKE #3: BIKE TRANSFERS ARE EASY

When you ride the bus, your bike can ride too! All Metro Transit buses and trains have bike racks that are free to use! Learn about loading your bike on public transit and bike parking near transit here.

REASON TO BIKE #4: CITYWIDE NETWORK OF BIKE LANES TAKE YOU WHERE YOU WANT TO GO

Minneapolis has a well-developed network of bike lanes, paths, and trails. The city boasts over 260 miles of on street and off-street bikeways, including dedicated bike lanes and protected bike paths. And there’s only more to come! View our bicycling network map to plan a ride near you and see what we have planned for the future!

REASON TO BIKE #5: IT’S LESS STRESSFUL

Feel the wind in your hair as you zip past a traffic jam on your bike.

REASON TO BIKE #6: SAVE MONEY

Cut down on gas, parking, and maintenance costs by leaving your car at home sometimes and biking instead.

REASON TO BIKE #7: PARKING IS A BREEZE

You won’t stress about finding a parking spot, and you won’t pay for one either. Less hassle, more pocket change.

REASON TO BIKE #8: GETTING AROUND BY BIKE IS EASIER AND MORE AFFORDABLE

Opting for a bike means less maintenance compared to a car, and the upkeep expenses are much lighter on your wallet. Plus, the fuel is free!

REASON TO BIKE #9: SEE THE CITY IN A NEW WAY

Discover hidden gems, scenic routes, and new businesses you would never notice from behind the wheel.

REASON TO BIKE #10: GET FIT WHILE YOU GET TO WHERE YOU’RE GOING

Get your daily exercise in as you commute, run errands, or spend time exploring the city with friends.

As You Go MPLS is a program of Minneapolis Public Works that encourages people to get around in ways that boost health, save money, reduce stress and make Minneapolis a more sustainable city. By 2030, we aim to have 60% of trips in our city be taken by walking, biking and transit.

Learn more about As You Go MPLS.