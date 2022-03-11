May Lor Xiong Files With FEC For MN CD4 Congress

After reviewing the new Fourth Congressional District boundaries, May Lor Xiong affirmed her decision to file for Congress with the Federal Elections Commission and to seek Republican endorsement.

My family were among the Hmong people that fled the communist rule in Laos during the Vietnam War. After seeking refuge in the Ban Vinai refugee camp in Thailand, we emigrated to America in 1987 to a better life. We did not know what would happen to us, and we were terrified of what the future may hold. We learned about the American Dream and pursued it passionately. While I am proud of my Hmong heritage, I am equally proud to be an American.

Our American Dreams are under attack by the Left. In the name of “equity”, they have diminished American values and destroyed many businesses. It breaks my heart to see those dreams disappear in front of me. While not perfect, America is the best! We have come a long way in achieving opportunities for all. Everyone has the right and the chance to pursue their American Dream, whatever that dream might be.

I decided to run for Congress as a Republican to protect the dreams of each and every American.

Republicans are excited to welcome May to the GOP. Said James Carson, who has agreed to manage her campaign, “May exemplifies the values that Republicans hold close. Despite great adversity in her life, she has survived and thrived. She is a great candidate with potential to win the East Metro Twin Cities congressional seat.”

Who is May Lor Xiong?

Proud mother of four!

Lives in the heart of Saint Paul blocks north of the capitol.

Immigrated to America in 1987 at age 8 as a Hmong refugee.

Educational and Professional

ESL teacher in Saint Paul Public Schools for twenty years

BA and Masters in Education from Concordia University – St. Paul, MN

Real estate broker for eight years.

Meet May in person at her campaign kickoff on Friday, March 25 6:00-Midnight at Hmong House in North St. Paul/. Go to may4mn.com for more information.