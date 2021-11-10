Make A Difference By Working At North Memorial Health

Shauntel Burzynski is a member of the talent acquisition team at North Memorial Health. She is a passionate advocate for finding the right person, for the right role, with a focus on supporting her team members who are seeking additional talent.

Caprice Overstreet has spent the last 20+ years at North Memorial Health in a variety of roles and currently leads a team of hospital greeters, where she appreciates the opportunity every day to make a positive impact on community members visiting the hospital.

Q: Tell us what it’s like to work in healthcare right now?

Shauntel says:

The pandemic has created a lot of change in healthcare, but also a lot of opportunity. Like hospitals across the country, we’re looking to fill hundreds of open roles. We’re excited to find the right people for the right opportunities and providing the support our team and customers need.

Q: What are some of the job opportunities available now, especially for those who aren’t trained as medical professionals?

Shauntel says:

Given the pandemic, we know many people, including those in the Hmong community, have lost jobs and are looking for work. There are many opportunities at North Memorial Health, and they’re not all medical positions. There are roles for nurses and ambulance team members and entry level roles on our environmental services and dietary teams. We have opportunities on our customer experience team which can be fully remote following training.

Caprice says:

We’ll all help you learn! That’s what I love about working in healthcare—there’s so much to learn, in so many different areas. There is opportunity.

Q: Who would these roles be a good fit for?

Shauntel says:

These roles are wonderful for anyone who wants to make a positive impact on their community, at an organization that values diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s inspiring to hear the stories of new team members who come from different paths. That diversity makes our culture so wonderful.

Q: Tell us about why you continue to choose to work at North Memorial Health.

Caprice says:

I’ve stayed with North Memorial Health for more than 20 years and have learned from many leaders who truly care about their team members’ career and their lives outside of work and are truly committed to helping us grow. They aren’t afraid to talk about hard things happening in our community and provide time and resources to help.

Shauntel says:

Our leaders lead with integrity and want to get to know you. They’ll ask, “How are you doing?” and then…. “How are you really doing?” which allows me to bring my whole self to work, always.

Q: For anyone considering a new job, what would you tell them about North Memorial Health and what sets it apart?

Caprice says:

If you want a job that makes a difference in the community, North Memorial is a great option. The level of support here is both powerful and empowering.

Q: Where should our readers go for more information?

Shauntel says:

You can check out all our open roles at NorthMemorial.com/careers.