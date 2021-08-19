Lou Thao Named SPAAR Hero For Her Community Work

Lou Thao has been a Realtor® in the Twin Cities for seven years. She became a Realtor® to help growth in her community through both homeownership and investment.

Currently the Chair of SPAAR’s Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Lou and her family moved to the U.S. from Laos when she was nine years old and found Minnesota to be their home.

Lou loves the outdoors and community events. She participates in Hmong festivals celebrating Hmong culture and in May 2021 as part of Asian Heritage Month celebrated The History of Hmong Clothes during a weekend event in St. Paul, bringing awareness of the different regions and celebrating the history and culture through arts and healing.

Lou has found that people know she cares and that’s the foundation to her success as a Realtor®. In fact, Lou’s success is not just caring for the Hmong community but rather that she helps and supports all people who in turn appreciate her sincerity and want to continue working with her.

SPAAR Hero is a program of SPAAR’s Community Engagement Committee, sponsored by its REALTORS® Charitable Foundation. Members of SPAAR’s Communications Committee interview and write the SPAAR Hero articles.

SPAAR has nearly 7,800 members within its 12-county jurisdiction. There are about 21,000 Realtors® statewide.