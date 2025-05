Lifesaving Blood Essential As School Year Wraps Up

Don’t delay – book now to ensure blood /platelets are on hand when seconds count. May brings end of school year celebrations and activities, and it’s easy for things to fall off the radar. The American Red Cross encourages the public to schedule their May donation appointment before summer gets into full swing. Year-end school ceremonies, sporting events and celebrations are expected to fill evenings and weekends, and patients are counting on donors to also make blood donation a priority.

Emergencies can happen anywhere, at any time, without a moment’s notice. By giving blood to

the Red Cross, donors can help ensure blood is ready for patients in the most critical situations.

Give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month this May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now:

Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to any person, no

matter their blood type. This makes it essential in the most dire situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-

positive patients of any blood type.

Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

Make blood donation a priority in May and help accident victims and other patients in critical situations. Schedule a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give May 1-18, 2025, will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give later in the month, May 19-31, 2025, will receive an exclusive American Red Cross solar lantern, while supplies last. Plus, all who come to give in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a U.S. trip of their choice for two. Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/May.

Image courtesy American Red Cross.