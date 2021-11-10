Governor Walz announced the launch of “Kids Deserve a Shot,” a vaccine incentive program encouraging Minnesotans 12-17 years old to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, only 50% of Minnesotans 12-15 and less than 60% of Minnesotans 16-17 are fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rates of all eligible age groups. “Kids Deserve a Shot” rewards students for getting their shot, protecting themselves, and keeping our schools, communities, and state safe.

The program consists of two sets of rewards:

$200 Visa Gift Card

To encourage those who have not yet started their vaccine series, Minnesotans 12-17 years old who receive their first dose between Oct. 18 and Nov. 9 and receive their second dose by Nov. 30 will be eligible to receive a $200 Visa gift card.

Parents/guardians can register their 12-17-year-old once they have completed their two-dose series. Registration for the $200 Visa gift card will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 9 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Minnesota College Scholarships and Experience Drawings

All Minnesotan 12-17 years old who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series at any time in 2021 can enter for a chance to win one of five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship drawings to attend any public or private non-profit higher educational institution in the state of Minnesota. Registration is now open.

Additional Minnesota Experience Drawings!

In addition to the $100,000 Minnesota College Scholarship Drawings, all fully vaccinated 12-17 year olds are eligible to enter drawings for fun Minnesota experiences!

All Minnesotans 12-17 who have completed their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series at any time in 2021 are eligible.

Minnesota experience drawing details will be announced in the coming weeks.