Kaohly Vang Her – A Daughter Of Our People, A Leader For All

“Our story has only just begun. Kaohly’s journey shows what is possible when courage, education, and service converge.”

By any measure, this was a night that will be remembered for generations. As the final votes were counted, Kaohly Vang Her made history – becoming the first Hmong American and the first woman elected mayor of St. Paul. Her victory was not simply a political achievement. It was a cultural turning point, a moment when the story of one community became inseparable from the story of an entire city.

For Minnesota’s capital, her election affirmed the power of representation in action. For the Hmong people – who arrived in the United States half a century ago as refugees – it symbolized something deeper: belonging, visibility, and home.

A Journey Fifty Years In The Making

Fifty years ago, Hmong families stepped off planes and buses into the cold Midwestern air, carrying little more than hope and the memories of a homeland they could no longer return to. Many had fought alongside American forces during the CIA Secret Military Operation in Laos and paid a painful price for that alliance. Their journey to the United States was not one of choice, but of necessity and survival.

They began again in places like St. Paul and Fresno, working double shifts, navigating unfamiliar systems, and raising children who would grow up bilingual in language and identity. Theirs was a sacrifice of body and spirit – so that their children could have opportunities they never did.

My father, General Vang Pao, often reminded us: “We fought for freedom, and we dream of peace. My dream is that our people will have education, freedom, and the chance to build a good life in the country that gave us refuge.”

These were not just hopeful words – they were instructions. Kaohly’s life has been a living fulfillment of that dream.

Refugee Roots, American Leadership

Born in Laos and raised in Wisconsin and Minnesota, Kaohly grew up in a household where responsibility came early. Like many Hmong children, she translated English for her ancestors and parents, helped raise siblings, and balanced two cultures with grace and determination.

She excelled academically, earning a Finance degree and later an MBA. Her education was not only a personal achievement – it was an inheritance of her ancestors’ and parents’ sacrifices.

Professionally, she worked in finance, built experience in organizational leadership, and later served as a policy director in St. Paul City Hall. In 2018, she was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives. Her leadership was not defined by rhetoric, but by listening, responsiveness, and collaborative problem-solving.

She did not ask to lead – the community recognized her leadership, and she answered that call.

Reflections On A Historic Victory – In Her Own Words

What was the exact moment she realized she had made history?

“At that moment, I didn’t think about myself. I thought about my team and how hard they had worked. When I gave the winning speech and saw the faces of the people who believed in us – that’s when it truly hit me.”

Did she ever doubt this moment could happen?

“The people asked me to run. Once they placed their trust in me, failing them was not an option. I had to stay viable. I had to honor everyone who believed in me. I was not running for myself – I was running for all of us.”

How does she connect to the sacrifices of the elders?

“Their struggle is part of my DNA. My grandfather was Colonel Nhia Xou Yang, later known as Reverend Jonah Xu Yang. I grew up hearing stories of war, loss, rebuilding, and survival. Since I was four years old, I saw our people working multiple jobs to build life here. Everything I do is to bring honor to them.”

The late Rev. Jonah Xou Yang was colonel of the American secret army in Laos during the Vietnam War. He became the first Hmong clergy in the United Methodist Church after he came to America and was the founding pastor of the Hmong Christian Community Church.

How does the legacy of leaders like General Vang Pao shape leadership today?

“Their leadership was strong and decisive for their time – it carried the weight of our survival. Today, leadership must adapt. We carry their vision forward with new approaches – with listening, collaboration, and wisdom for a new generation.”

What message does she give to the next 50 years?

“Our ancestors fought for us to be here for a reason. You can be anything you want to be. It will not always be easy, and there will be barriers – but if you are willing to do the hard work, nothing can stop you.”

What will she think when she walks into City Hall for the first time as Mayor?

“It’s time to work. We made promises – now we fulfill them.”

How would she describe her leadership style?

“I am a situational leader. I adapt. I listen. I meet people where they are. Leadership is not about force – it is about building forward together.”

How will she build the coalition needed to shape St. Paul’s future?

“We are already building it. Housing advocates, small businesses, community organizations, public safety partners, downtown investors – all stakeholders – all at the same table. This administration is community-driven. We build St. Paul together.”

What This Moment Means

Kaohly’s election is not simply symbolic – it is structural. It signals the maturity of a community that is no longer surviving, but shaping the future of the city it helped build. It demonstrates that belonging is not about permission – it is about participation. And participation has now become leadership.

Looking 50 Years Into The Future

When asked how she hopes this moment will be remembered half a century from now, she answered: “I hope that 50 years from now, no one remembers this moment as unusual. We break this barrier so others can walk through. Let them say I was one of many – not the first.”

This is not a story of one leader rising. It is the story of a door opening – permanently.

A Promise Kept, A Future Unfolding

From the mountains of Laos to the streets of St. Paul, the Hmong story has always been one of resilience, faith, and unity. Now, under the leadership of Mayor Kaohly Vang Her, it becomes a story of renewal, confidence, and shared civic purpose.

Her victory is not the end of our story. It is the opening of our next chapter. The American dream is not only inherited. It is built. And we are still building.

Images courtesy Kaohly Vang Her.