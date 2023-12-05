International Acclaimed Hmong American Music Vocal Artist, Pagnia Xiong Announces First Solo Concert To Be Held At The Ordway In St. Paul, MN On December 15, 2023

An immersive concert where you can indulge in an unforgettable fusion of LIVE original Hmong music, inspiring stories, and pure passion.

Hmong American Vocal Artist Pagnia Xiong announces first solo concert: Pagnia in Love to be held in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00PM. As a passionate advocate for pursuing dreams, this concert marks the realization of a lifelong aspiration for the artist.

“I vividly remember walking through Rice Park in downtown St. Paul on my way to the annual MN Hmong New Year at the RiverCentre as a young, aspiring Hmong singer. I would gaze in awe at the magnificent Ordway building adorned with glass windows, dreaming of the day I’d stand on its stage. Today, over two decades later, I am elated to produce my first solo concert in Minnesota at the Ordway, transforming childhood dreams into a magnificent reality” stated Pagnia as she reflects on her music career.

Pagnia Xiong (pronounced “Pawn-YEE-ah Shong;” Hmong name: Pajnyiag Xyooj) is an internationally acclaimed, self-taught Hmong-American music artist, actor, and creative producer whose art reflects her culture and life journey. Her pursuit of a dream that danced within her heart at a young age led her to embrace the path of a professional singer, a choice not without its share of familial hurdles. Using her voice and platform, Pagnia has championed women’s empowerment, self-love, healing and the pursuit of dreams for nearly two decades.

Moreover, Pagnia is a distinguished recipient of The Knight Foundation Cultural Opportunity Fund which is paving the way for this exciting opportunity for her to produce her very own live-stage musical experience, “Pagnia in Love: Live in Concert.” The inaugural solo concert will serve as a profound artistic expression featuring original compositions performed by a live ensemble of seasoned Hmong American musicians, enhanced by captivating visual presentations, and enriched with poignant oral narratives. Music is a universal language; this concert promises to be a grand event for all.

Additional milestones for Pagnia include:

This past spring 2023, Pagnia showcased her vocals in a world premiere of Katie Ka Vang and Melissa Li’s musical, Again, at Theater Mu. It was Pagnia’s first musical theater acting role, where she played the character Shia alongside co-stars: Dexieng “Dae” Yang, Melody Herr, and Aaron Komo.

In 2021, Pagnia became the first Hmong American female music artist to perform the national anthem at a Major League Baseball sporting event: a Minnesota Twins Game.

“I discovered my calling in this lifetime is to use my voice to bring love and healing to others. It’s why the concert exists. I want to love and heal you. Prepare to immerse yourself in an unforgettable fusion of live original Hmong music, inspiring stories, and pure passion. This concert is an experience that will resonate with you long after the final note fades away,” reflects the artist.

Pagnia in Love: LIVE in Concert

Friday, December 15, 2023 | Showtime: 7:00PM

Ordway Center For The Performing Arts | 345 Washington Street, St. Paul, MN 55102