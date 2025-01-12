Improve Your Health At A Minnesota State Park This Winter

A new year offers a fresh start. A way to improve the health of the whole family this winter is to participate in outdoor activities at Minnesota state parks and trails.

Why should you do this? Evidence continues to grow about the benefits of outdoor activity for physical and mental health. So, in anticipation of that positive goal, consider packing up the family, heading for a park, and setting an example for your kids that they will follow for the rest of their long, active, healthy lives.

One of the most effective and easy outdoor activities, walking, requires only warm clothing and a pair of boots. Our state provides ample opportunities for a winter walk with more than 1,300 miles of trails. Attach cleats to your boots to avoid slipping. For hiking tips and locations, go to mndnr.gov/trails.

For a truly aesthetic experience during your walk, do it by candlelight! That’s right, staff at many state parks and trails place luminaries along easy walking trails, bringing magic to an evening walk under the stars. For a list of candlelight walks this winter, go to mndnr.gov/candlelight. Always check the park or trail website for visitor alerts before you leave home. Severe weather may result in a cancellation.

Here’s another way to reap the benefits of time outdoors: consider learning a new skill. State Park naturalists offer programs through the winter months on birdwatching, cross-country skiing, tracking wildlife, snowshoeing and more. Getting started is easy: If you don’t own skis or snowshoes, equipment can be borrowed or rented at many parks. Most programs are free of charge, and some require registration. For a list of winter outdoor events, go to mndnr.gov/ptcalendar.

Now you know a few opportunities for spending time in the winter outdoors, but you may be stuck on this question: “Why bother?” Let’s start with mental health. A March 2024 posting on the Mayo Clinic website, “The mental health benefits of nature: Spending time outdoors to refresh your mind” shows why we should bother. Outdoor activity is a good way to manage stress and reducing stress lowers the risk for chronic disease. The Mayo Clinic story includes information on military veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder whose stress symptoms diminish after regular activity outdoors.

In addition to reducing stress for everyone, time outdoors is proven to increase cognitive functions, outdoors, depression is reduced, and the quality of sleep improves.

An afternoon of moderate exercise in powdery snow at a state park brings other benefits: the Atlanta Centers for Disease Control website reports that about 110,000 deaths per year could be prevented if adults age 40 and older increased their moderate-to-vigorous physical activity. Even 10 minutes more a day would make a difference.

For those under age 40, consider this. The CDC also reports that adults who are active have a significantly lower risk of many cancers including breast, stomach, bladder, lung and stomach cancers. Long term benefits of exercise are many, from reduction of dementia including Alzheimer’s, to lowering the risk of heart disease, improving bone health, improving balance and boosting immunity against disease and illness.

Research is showing that exercise in cold weather burns fat more effectively. Make 2025 your healthiest year yet, and extend that state of health to the people in your life who you love and protect. Give a gift of a good example.

A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Vehicle permits may be purchased at the park office. The cost of a daily permit is $7 and may be purchased online at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website. An annual permit, which allows unlimited entry into all state parks for one year from the date of purchase, is $35.

Images courtesy Minnesota DNR.