I Can! Programs Teach Outdoor Skills That Last A Lifetime

Last summer, a woman with a fear of the outdoors signed up for a state parks and trails outdoor skills class on camping that was held at Jay Cooke State Park near Cloquet. Outreach specialist Anna Banker-Scannell led the I Can Camp! program and noticed immediately that the woman was anxious. When the group gathered the first time, the woman said she was terrified. She took the program at the urging of her daughter, had never spent time outdoors, and feared harm from animals and plants.

“She stayed close to me throughout the whole time,” Anna said. “At the end of the week, I asked the group how it went and if they would ever camp again. Without skipping a beat, she said yes. I hold that close to my heart. It explains to me why we do what we do.”

What I Can! program instructors do is teach practical outdoor skills to adults and children. All equipment and supplies are furnished, registration fees are affordable, and in nearly all instances, participants learn skills they can develop for the rest of their lives.

Registration begins on April 1, 2025, for the Minnesota state parks I Can! programs. I Can Camp! is the most popular hands-on, skill building program. Others include I Can Fish! I Can Paddle! I Can Mountain Bike! and archery.

The programs began in 2010. Since then, over 100,000 people of all ages have learned outdoor skills.

“Many people don’t grow up recreating outdoors and it’s hard to get started on your own,” said Eric Pelto, special programs supervisor. “Our program helps participants overcome barriers to participation in outdoor activities.”

The programs are these:

I Can Camp! offers a variety of one- or two-night camp trip formats, including a backpacking program. You will get help learning how to set up a camp, start and safely put out a campfire, cook, and more. The program provides a tent, air mattress, cook stove and other gear. Bring a sleeping bag! The programs, held at state park campgrounds or group camp areas, include activities like geocaching, fishing, and hiking. Each registered group will have their own space with a private picnic table. You need to register in advance.

I Can Paddle! Whether you’ve dreamed of gliding along a still lake in a canoe or as a more advanced paddler who imagines a kayak ride down a river, you can learn either this summer through an I Can Paddle! program. The more adventurous may register for sea kayaking on Lake Superior. Canoes, kayaks, life jackets and paddles are provided. Small groups assure you’ll get the attention you need. All you need to bring is determination.

I Can Mountain Bike! The I Can Mountain Bike! program held at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area shows you how to shift, brake, sit correctly and follow the rules for safety and etiquette. Bikes and helmets are provided. The program is two and one-half hours long. You must know how to ride a regular bike before taking this course.

I Can Fish! Is a beginner’s class for those age five and older. All equipment is provided. Trained instructors will show you how to cast, reel in, and identify what you just caught.

Archery in the Park This program held in June will show you how to shoot a bow and arrow. Sure, it looks easy in the movies but once you’re pulling back that string, you may think differently! Participants must be eight years of age and older and all equipment is provided.

Until this year, Eric Pelto was the only full-time permanent staff person with the I Can! program. He said that during a typical I Can! summer season, from four to 12 summer program leaders were hired. Two new full-time outdoor recreation outreach specialists joined Eric recently, Brian Geisler and Anna Banker-Scannell. Anna worked as a seasonal I Can! staffer last summer.

In case you are wondering if these programs make a difference, consider this. Last summer a dad and his two young sons showed up for the I Can Camp! program at Itasca State Park, led by Anna Banker-Scannell. The boy’s father told Anna that they currently lived in Yemen and flew in just for the program. When he was young and living in Minnesota, the man attended an I Can! program. He wanted his sons to see the beauty of the state while learning confidence-building skills.

“He flew halfway across the world so that they could enjoy and learn from our I Can Camp! program,” Anna said.

You won’t need to travel that far. Sign up! Your state parks welcome you.

To learn more about I Can! Programs for the summer of 2025, go to mndnr.gov/ican. You can register for programs from a link on that page starting April 1. Programs are offered at affordable rates thanks to funding from the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment. Instructions vary on taking the programs depending on their level of difficulty so be sure you thoroughly read each program description online. For general information about Parks and Trails, you can call the Department of Natural Resources information desk at 651-296-6157.