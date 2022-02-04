How Home Healthcare Can Improve Lives And Deliver Better Care

(StatePoint) There is a growing demand for in-home caregivers and there is good reason for that, say experts. There are many unique advantages that healthcare at home, or in another familiar setting, provides.

“Offering a full continuum of care, home healthcare includes pediatric, adult nursing, senior care, postoperative care, Medicare-approved visits and hospice, allowing for an individualized approach focused on empowerment and the pursuit of possibilities rather than perceived limitations,” says Jennifer Sheets, president and CEO of Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation’s leading franchise network of home healthcare, personal care, healthcare staffing and hospice services. “The home is where care can happen in the most personal way, typically resulting in higher quality care, reduced hospital readmissions, optimization of healthcare dollars, improved outcomes and greater patient satisfaction.”

As part of “The Difference is Home,” a campaign aiming to educate people on the value of home healthcare, Interim HealthCare is sharing the experiences of individuals profoundly impacted by home healthcare:

Kaitlyn Metro, pediatric care patient. Born with a condition causing seizures and severe developmental delay, Kaitlyn requires a feeding tube and total nursing care. She’s received home healthcare for 16 years. While she doesn’t speak or walk, home healthcare allows her to be surrounded by her loving family and nurses who adore her and closely monitor her condition.

Louis Klein, COVID-19 recovery patient. After spending four days in the hospital with COVID-19, Louis was discharged into home health services as part of his Medicare benefits. Prior to that, he was an active 85-year-old who played golf every week. The compassionate nursing care, physical therapy and occupational therapy he received helped him improve significantly in a matter of weeks, with the goal of full recovery without the need for rehospitalization.

Howard and Charlene Russell, hospice patients. Married for 65 years, Howard and Charlene have had many wonderful life experiences and wanted to continue living well as they aged. After receiving home health services, the couple transitioned to hospice due to declining health. The nursing and aide care, social services and chaplain support that hospice at home uniquely provides have allowed them to make the most of their time, while surrounded by loved ones.

To see more stories like these, visit: differenceishome.com.

Behind the Success

“The tireless helping hands behind the scenes of these inspiring stories often go unrecognized,” says Sheets. “From home health professionals and paraprofessionals who provide care and the certified agencies who employ and support them, to physicians, discharge planners and social workers who support their outcomes and the health plans that reimburse this invaluable service, there is an entire community of care that the home healthcare industry thrives on.”

As the nation’s first home care company, Interim HealthCare continues to innovate the care delivery process. For more information on Interim HealthCare’s services, visit interimhealthcare.com.

“Every day, we see the difference home-based care has on clients’ lives,” says Sheets. “What the last two years have taught us is that home is where outcomes are better and where people truly want to be.”