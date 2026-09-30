What began as a bold commitment to naming and addressing racism has grown into a celebration of the people, partnerships and movements creating a more just Minnesota for all.

This year, the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation is celebrating a milestone – 20 years of the Facing Race Awards.

For two decades, the awards have recognized Minnesotans who challenge harmful narratives about race, advance racial equity and build communities where everyone can thrive. What began as a bold commitment to elevating conversations about race has grown into one of Minnesota’s longest-running celebrations of leaders working to create a more just and equitable future.

“Twenty years is a big deal,” said Foundation Senior Vice President of Community Impact Alfonso Wenker. “Two decades of intentional work, unapologetic work, saying that anti-racism is essential to the Foundation’s strategy.”

The awards helped create space to recognize leaders who were doing the challenging work of confronting inequities and advancing solutions rooted in belonging, opportunity and justice.

“It was really provocative for us to start this work 20 years ago,” Alfonso said. “In a lot of ways, there’s still a lot of work left to do. We’ve made important gains, celebrated incredible leaders and seen conditions change for our communities. At the same time, we know there is still a lot we have to face when we’re having conversations about race in our state.”

Leaders recognized through the program have shown that confronting racism is not merely about naming challenges. It is about creating solutions, strengthening communities and ensuring that future generations inherit a state where everyone belongs.

Over the years, the Foundation has recognized nearly 100 community builders, advocates, artists, educators and organizers who have shaped the awards’ legacy while reflecting on how the program can continue meeting the moment and look toward the future. These leaders include former social worker and Minnesota state senator Patricia Torres Ray; Lulete Moela, president and co-founder of the Black Collective MN; executive director of the Hmong Cultural Center Txongpao Lee; Valerie Castile, policy advocate and mother of Philando Castile and Alfonso Wenker.

Before joining the Foundation’s leadership team, he was a Facing Race Awards honoree. In 2016, during the awards’ 10th anniversary year, Alfonso was recognized for his efforts to build community and leadership opportunities at the intersection of race, gender and sexual identity.

He was nominated by friends who saw his commitment to creating spaces where LGBTQIA+ people of color could connect, organize and lead.

“At the time, we were doing a lot of community building,” Alfonso said. “We were hosting a gathering once a month called Brownch, creating leadership spaces for queer and trans people who are also people of color.”

Today, Alfonso helps guide the Foundation’s community impact strategy, carrying forward the same values that led to his recognition a decade ago.

“I get to come to work every day and think about what it means to put race at the center of our work,” he said. “To think about what’s next in the critical work of advancing racial justice and how we can be creative, thoughtful and bring more people into that conversation.”

To commemorate the 20th anniversary, the Foundation invites the community to gather on October 28, 2026, for an immersive evening of music, food, storytelling and conversation. The event will feature special guest Heather McGhee, author of the New York Times bestseller The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, who will be in conversation with Chanda Smith Baker, the Foundation’s president and CEO.

Register Here

Images courtesy the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation.