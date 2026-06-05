Honoring The Veterans Of The Secret War In Laos: A Bipartisan Victory For Recognition And Respect

On Thursday, May 21st, community leaders, veterans, advocates, and elected officials gathered at Hmong House for a special SGU Bill Celebration hosted by the Hmong Committee of 100. The event marked a historic milestone for the Hmong community and for the brave Veterans of the Secret War in Laos whose sacrifices are finally receiving long-overdue recognition under Minnesota law.

The evening was filled with both tears and joy as veterans, elders, families, and supporters reflected on decades of sacrifice, perseverance, and service that finally led to this historic recognition.

For decades, Hmong veterans who served alongside the United States during the Vietnam War fought courageously in the shadows of history. Serving in Special Guerrilla Units (SGU) and other irregular forces, these men risked their lives to support American military operations in Laos. They rescued American pilots, gathered intelligence, disrupted enemy supply routes, defended strategic positions, and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with American forces during one of the most dangerous periods in Southeast Asia.

Many paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Others survived only to face persecution, displacement, refugee camps, and the difficult challenge of rebuilding their lives in the United States. Minnesota became home to one of the nation’s largest Hmong populations because of the resilience and determination of these veterans and their families.

Despite their extraordinary service and loyalty, many veterans spent decades waiting for formal recognition and access to benefits honoring their sacrifices. That is why the passage of the Veterans and Military Affairs Omnibus Bill during the 2025 Legislative Session is so important.

Signed into law by Governor Tim Walz, MN Laws 2025, Chapter 30 officially recognizes Veterans of the Secret War in Laos who served with SGU or other irregular forces and provides eligibility for important state veterans benefits.

The legislation includes veteran designation on Minnesota driver’s licenses and identification cards, burial privileges at State Veterans Cemeteries, funeral honor guard services, permanent grave markers, veterans preference in public employment opportunities, and additional recognition for SGU veterans and their families.

This historic legislation was made possible through bipartisan leadership and cooperation. The bill authors included Representative Ethan Cha (Democrat), Representative Matt Bliss (Republican), Representative Kaohly Her (Democrat), Representative Liz Lee (Democrat), Representative Fue Lee (Democrat), Representative Samantha Vang (Democrat), Representative Jay Xiong (Democrat), along with dozens of additional Democratic and Republican lawmakers who came together in support of the legislation.

Special recognition should also be given to Chair Jay Xiong (Democrat), whose leadership helped move the legislation forward and keep veterans issues a priority.

Additional bipartisan support came from Senator Foung Hawj (Democrat), Senator Aric Putnam (Democrat), Senator Susan Pha (Democrat), and Senator Eric Pratt (Republican), along with many Democrats and Republicans in both the Minnesota House and Senate who voted in favor of the bill.

Special mention should also be given to Representative Bidal Duran (Democrat), a veteran who served on the task force, and Representative Bjorn Olson (Republican), Vice Chair of the Veterans Committee, for their support and commitment to Minnesota veterans and SGU recognition efforts.

The broad coalition behind the legislation reflected something powerful: honoring veterans and recognizing sacrifice should never be a partisan issue.

Representative Matt Bliss (Republican), one of the lead bipartisan authors of the legislation, shared in a phone statement to Hmong Times the urgency and importance of finally recognizing SGU veterans during the 50th anniversary commemorations.

Bliss stated, “At the time of the 50th anniversary, we needed to make the effort to give the SGU veterans the recognition that they so well deserved. Unfortunately, time is running out and sadly, too many of these brave veterans have left us without receiving the recognition they deserved.”

He added that he was “extremely impressed with the great bipartisan work of Representative Ethan Cha (Democrat), who worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents and his community. He worked collaboratively with me and other members of the committee to get this across the finish line.”

Bliss also emphasized the historic contributions made by SGU veterans during the Vietnam War era, stating, “The SGU veterans were invaluable in recovering our downed airmen and saved multitudes of lives at great risk to themselves. Our team was proud to help bring this long-overdue recognition to these brave veterans and their families.”

Special credit should also be given to Deputy Commissioner Ben Johnson and Policy Director John Kelly at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs for their work and leadership helping move this recognition effort forward for SGU veterans and their families.

Last week’s SGU Bill Celebration also carried deep historical significance because among those in attendance was Cha Vang, son of legendary Hmong military leader General Vang Pao, whose leadership during the Secret War remains legendary within the Hmong community and among veterans who served alongside American forces in Laos.

Among those in attendance were Mayor Kaohly Her, Senator and CD2 congressional candidate Eric Pratt, Senator Foung Hawj, Dakota County Commissioner candidate David Webster, and Cha Vang, son of General Vang Pao, along with veterans, advocates, and community leaders from across Minnesota who gathered in bipartisan support to honor the Veterans of the Secret War in Laos.

Families embraced one another throughout the evening. Veterans shared stories and memories. Elders spoke about those who never made it home and those who carried the emotional scars of war for decades in silence. For many families, this recognition brought healing, pride, and long-overdue acknowledgement that their sacrifices mattered and will not be forgotten.

As someone running for Congress in Minnesota’s Fourth Congressional District, I believe Americans are hungry for leadership that brings people together. This legislation proves that cooperation between Democrats and Republicans can still produce meaningful results for our communities.

Many in the Hmong community grew up hearing stories from parents and grandparents about the Secret War. Those stories carried pain, sacrifice, courage, and survival. But too often, younger generations wondered why those sacrifices were not more publicly recognized. This law helps answer that question. It tells future generations that Minnesota acknowledges the contributions of Hmong veterans and values the role they played in American history.

Beginning August 1, 2025, eligible Veterans of the Secret War in Laos who qualify under the law will officially receive access to these state-level recognitions and benefits.

While no legislation can fully repay the sacrifices made during war or erase years of delayed recognition, this law represents an important step toward justice and historical acknowledgement.

To every Veteran of the Secret War in Laos: thank you for your courage, your loyalty, and your sacrifice. Minnesota honors you.

Together, we remember. Together, we honor. Together, we move forward.

Images courtesy Hmong Committee of 100.