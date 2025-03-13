Hmong Trooper Finds A Road To A New Career With The Minnesota State Patrol

The freedom of the road. The excitement of not knowing what each day will bring. The fulfilling feeling of helping others. Some people dream of becoming a Minnesota State trooper from childhood but for Trooper John Thao, the path to the patrol came later in life.

“I was working in human resources and grew weary of the everyday, monotonous office job,” the 31-year-old said. “I thought that was maybe a sign to make a switch.”

When Thao hopped on his computer to research job openings, he stumbled upon an ad for Minnesota State Patrol’s Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO) program and applied.

“I had previously worked in the military and was really feeling the call to community service again,” Thao explained.

LETO is designed to remove barriers for people who want to become a Minnesota State Patrol trooper but do not have a law enforcement degree. This training program only requires participants to have a two- or four-year degree in any discipline from an accredited college or university. A major perk for applicants accepted into the LETO program is that they earn 80 percent of a trooper’s starting annual salary during their first 22 weeks of training, then receive 100 percent of base pay for the rest of their training.

“I felt supported throughout this whole process,” said Thao. “Even now, when I have to respond to serious crashes, I have other troopers reaching out to me to make sure I am doing OK, which truly speaks to the care they have.”

For Thao, it wasn’t just the added perk of getting paid while he trained that attracted him — it was the ability to make the roads safer for drivers.

“Traffic enforcement is something I truly care about,” Thao explained. “Because the Minnesota State Patrol is so focused on traffic safety, I thought if I could make a difference on the road that would make a difference for everyone.”

Now nearly one year into the job, Thao is sharing his story, hoping it inspires others to join the state patrol’s ranks.

“I don’t see a lot of other Hmong troopers. It would be encouraging to see more apply for the program and join Minnesota State Patrol,” Thao said. “If you feel the call to service, explore the opportunity. If it is a career that you truly want to do, I believe anyone can do it.”

If you want to become a Minnesota State Trooper through the LETO program, applications are now being accepted through March 30.

You can find more information on the LETO program and apply at www.mntrooper.com.

Images courtesy Minnesota State Patrol.