Hmong Studies Journal Publishes Special New Issue

Hmong Cultural Center’s partner, the Hmong Studies Journal is pleased to announce the July 2020 publication of Volume 21. Volume 21 consists of a series of papers presented at the 5th Hmong Studies Consortium International Conference which took place at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN October 24-26, 2019.

Dr. Pa Der Vang of St. Catherine University which hosted the conference stated, “This collection of papers from the 5th Hmong Studies Consortium International Conference embodies the theme of the conference Critical Hmong Studies: Change, continuity, and progress with its selection of topics from the arts, health, political science, history, anthropology, ethnic studies, and education among others. The papers feature authors from many stages in their careers from seasoned educators to students whose research on Hmong studies are important and necessary contributions to the field.”

HMONG STUDIES JOURNAL VOLUME 21 CONTENT

Veterans from Laos: War, Remembrance, Ritual, Rank, Racism, and the Making of Hmong and Lao America by Ian Baird and Paul Hillmer

From Networks to Categories: Hmong Political Positionality, Mobility, and Remnant Subjectivities in Thailand by David M. Chambers

The Need for Critical Race Consciousness in Critical Hmong Studies by Christin DePouw

Loyal Soldier, Fearsome Terrorists: The Hmong as a Martial Race in Southeast Asia and the United States by Alex Hopp

Experiential Learning and Research for Undergraduates in Public Health: Transferring Focus Group Research to Peer Reviewed Journal Publication and Public Health Practice by Susi Keefe and Michelle Gin

Hmong Survivors: Second Wave Hmong Parents’ Identity by Mao S. Lee

An Explanation of the Logic of Hmong RPA by Chô Ly

Hidden Melodies of the Hmong Language: The Rhythmers by Yuna Thao, Choua Yang, & Chô Ly

Gender Theory and Cultural Considerations in Understanding Hmong Homicide-Suicide by Pa Thor

Self-Construal: Perceptions of Work and School in Two Generations of Hmong Immigrants by Pa Der Vang

Celebrating Hmong New Year Not for the New Year Celebration: A Case Study in Urban Community in Chiang Mai City, Thailand by Urai Yangcheepsutjarit

The Gu: An Anthropological Viewpoint on the Stigmatization of the Miao-Yao People by Lan Yongshi

Revamping Beliefs, Reforming Rituals, and Performing Hmongness? A Case Study of Temple of Hmongism by Weidong Zhang

View the full text of Hmong Studies Journal Volume 21 here:

https://www.hmongstudiesjournal.org/hsj-volume-212020-special-5

The Hmong Studies Journal is a unique and established peer-reviewed Internet-based academic publication devoted to the scholarly discussion of Hmong history, Hmong culture, Hmong people, and other facets of the Hmong experience in the U.S., Asia and around the world. The Hmong Studies Journal has published 17 volumes and 21 online issues since 1996. Over this time, the Hmong Studies Journal has established itself as the most authoritative and widely cited scholarly journal devoted to academic studies related to the Hmong diaspora and Hmong culture and history.

The goals of the Hmong Studies Journal are: