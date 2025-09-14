Hmong Museum Launches StoryMapping Project to Commemorate 50 Years of Hmong in Minnesota

As part of the 50th year commemoration, Hmong Museum is seeking to map historically significant places of the Hmong community across Minnesota.

“As we commemorate 50 years of Hmong presence in Minnesota, it is crucial that we document and map the stories that have shaped our community, ” says Mai Vang Huizel, Executive Director of Hmong Museum. “This project is an opportunity to honor the influential places, people, and experiences that have contributed to our collective Hmong and Minnesota heritage and to ensure these histories are preserved for future generations.”

The stories, audio clips, and photos will be mapped on a platform called ArcGIS StoryMaps. This virtual presentation will be made available to anyone who has access to the internet. Plans are also in place for the content to be read in Hmong so that non-English speakers, such as elders, will be able to hear about the places.

“Everyone has a memory to share of this place we have called home for 50 years. We’re looking for interesting places like the Hmong American Farmer’s Association farm in Vermillion to a Hmong family’s favorite fishing spot,” says Huizel.

Hmong Museum will host in-person workshops on September 13-14 and September 20-21, 2025 in partnership with the Ramsey County Library in Maplewood. Scanning stations and interview rooms will be set up to collect the stories. Participants will be able to share stories through audio recordings, submit digital story forms, and scan photos and historical documents. Interpreters will be on hand to assist with submissions for non-English speakers.

Those who are interested in sharing their story are encouraged to sign up and attend the in-person workshops. The event strives to connect with all generations of the Hmong community including and especially Hmong elders. Learn more about the project on www.hmongmuseummn.org/story-map.

If you have questions or would like to contribute, please email info@hmongmuseumMN.org.

This project was made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation of the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

About Hmong Museum

The Hmong Museum of Minnesota, established in 2015 in Saint Paul, is the nation’s first museum dedicated to preserving Hmong history, arts, and culture. The museum’s mission is to deepen the connection and appreciation of Hmong American history and heritage through collaborative initiatives, educational programs, and intergenerational healing. For the first eight

years, the organization operated without walls, partnering with local museums and libraries to host programs. These partnerships were a great engagement for Hmong families.

In December 2023, Hmong Museum opened a gallery space at Hmong Village Shopping Mall in