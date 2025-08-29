Hmong Minnesota Day At The Minnesota State Fair Celebrates 10 Years

Centering on the theme of “50 Years Strong,” Hmong Minnesota Day at the Minnesota State Fair 2025 is Monday, September 1st. Programming for the whole family is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring an array of Hmong artists and organizations from throughout Minnesota, including singers, dancers, martial artists, community leaders and more. Now a State Fair tradition on Labor Day, the closing day of fair, activities take place on stage and in Dan Patch Park in the heart of the fairgrounds.

The complete schedule will be published on the State Fair’s website when it becomes available. Also check out the Hmong MN Day at the MN State Fair Facebook page.

Here’s a look back at the first nine years of celebrating Hmong culture and community at the Minnesota State Fair, also known as the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

2015 – Year 1

The inaugural Hmong Minnesota Day at the Minnesota State Fair celebrated the culture, community, history and arts of Hmong Americans and highlighted their many contributions since first arriving in Minnesota 40 years ago. Stage programming was divided into parts: “The First Wave” (1975-1990s); “The Second Wave” (1990-2010); and “We Have Arrived!” (2010-present).

The opening program included a Hmong Veterans Recognition Ceremony. Following this, traditional Hmong music and dance transitioned to hip-hop, break dancing and spoken word as the daylong program on the Dan Patch Park Stage portrayed the evolution of Hmong art forms. Entertainment highlights also included the winners of Hmong New Year talent competitions and a fashion show fusing traditional and contemporary dress.

Tou Ger Xiong, one of the founders of Hmong Minnesota Day, posted a highlight video on this Facebook page.

2016 – Year 2

Back by popular demand for a second year, festivities celebrated the culture, history and arts of Hmong Americans. This year’s highlights included a spotlight on the newly built Hmong & Lao Veterans Memorial, Hmong Museum and performances by local Hmong American singers, dancers, martial artists, hip-hop artists, break dancers and the Hmong rock band Itchy Fingers. A fashion show featuring Hmong designers also took the stage in partnership with Fresh Traditions, a Hmong-inspired fashion line. The community tent hosted a Hmong educational resource fair and cultural arts and crafts for all ages to try.

2017 – Year 3

Hmong Minnesota Day celebrated the accomplishments of Hmong American women through song, dance, storytelling, poetry, arts and crafts, exhibits and more. Thousands filled Dan Patch Park to be a part of this very popular event.

2018 – Year 4

Hmong American youth took center stage in a Contemporary Hmong Youth Showcase, Hmong Americans Got Talent Hour and numerous musical headliner acts. Day partners included Hmong American Partnership, Community School of Excellence and CHAT (Center for Hmong Arts + Talent), among others.

2019 – Year 5

Hmong Minnesota Day repeated its successful programming format and featured a celebration of the accomplishments of the Hmong American community with a daylong showcase of talent and numerous activities hosted by nonprofits and businesses in tents spread throughout the park.

2020 – Fair was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021 – Year 6

This year’s Hmong Minnesota Day was about hope, healing and a celebration of life. Stage activities featured a collaboration of Hmong artists, organizations and community leaders from throughout Minnesota.

2022 – Year 7

Chenning Xiong, Zong Pha Xiong, Miss Douachi Yang, Michelle Elle, Trisha Vang, Touky Xiong, Dao Lan Dance Studio, Kevin Phoojywg Xiong, Cypherside Dance School, Huab Xiong, Supryze, Johnny Xiong, Betty Thao, DJ-Fatal Yang and other performers and public figures brought this year’s theme to life, “Kev Cia Siab, Pass It On.”

2023 – Year 8

“Savor the Flavor” was the theme in 2023. Stage programming included speeches from veterans and elected public officials, plus dozens of local dance and music groups, plus so much more.

2024 – Year 9

The theme this year honored Tou Ger Xiong, one of the founders of Hmong Minnesota Day at the Minnesota State Fair. Through contemporary performances and dancers, artists, traditional dances and a segment dedicated to the classic music Tou Ger loved, the high-energy “Tribute to Tou Ger Xiong” honored the life and legacy of the creative visionary and community builder whose mark continues to impact future Hmong Minnesota Day programs. See a highlight video from Hmong Minnesota Day’s Facebook page.

2025 – Year 10

We hope you’ll visit Hmong Minnesota Day at the State Fair this year – you won’t want to miss out! Planners are hard at work pulling together all the details. The day promises to be yet another spectacular celebration!

See you at the Minnesota State Fair – Always 12 days of fun ending Labor Day! This year’s fair runs Thursday, August 21, through Labor Day, Monday, September 1.

(Hmong Minnesota Day descriptions above were collected from Minnesota State Fair printed daily schedules and Hmong Minnesota Day social media. Information was subject to change.)

Images courtesy Minnesota State Fair.