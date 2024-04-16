Hmong Cultural Center Museum Launches New Website And More!

The Hmong Cultural Center Museum has launched a new website. The Divine Group based in Minneapolis was contracted to develop the new webpage to help us better promote our growing museum’s brand and programs to schools, university classes and community members. This project was supported by a grant from the Minnesota State Legislature and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Check out our new museum website here:

https://hmongculturalcentermuseum.org/

James E. Williams Photograph Collection Donated to HCC Museum

James E. Williams served as USAID Comptroller in Vientiane, Laos from the Summer 1965-Summer 1968. His family recently donated an extensive series of photograph prints he took in local Hmong communities during these years. We look forward to featuring this collection in an exhibit soon.

Saint Paul And Minnesota Foundation Grant To Support ESL Class Transportation

In recent months, Hmong Cultural Center’s adult ESL classes have experienced strongly increased enrollments with many recent arrivals from Vietnam and Laos joining our classes. Many of our new students request transportation assistance to class. We are very grateful to the Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation for a recent discretionary grant of $20,000 to support our purchase of a newer van for our program. This grant will help us better serve our refugee and immigrant community with instructional classes to help them adjust to the United States.

Citizenship Success Stories

Malee Vue studied Citizenship at Hmong Cultural Center for several months to practice for her Citizenship interview. In February 2024, Malee became a U.S. Citizen! HCC provides Citizenship classes throughout the day and also a Friday Citizenship class for the Karen community. Contact Kang Vang at 651-917-9937 or kangvang@hmongcc.org for more information about signing up for a Citizenship class.

Images courtesy Hmong Cultural Center Museum.