Hmong Cultural Center Can Help You Get Your U.S. Citizenship And Learn English

Becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen has many benefits – citizens can vote and run for public office, obtain a U.S. passport, sponsor family members to come to the U.S. and hold certain jobs reserved for citizens such as federal government jobs.

In the Twin Cities, the Hmong Cultural Center is one of a few organizations offering a full schedule of Citizenship classes throughout the week to meet any schedule including morning and late afternoon classes offered both in person and online as well as a Saturday afternoon class offered online. A noon class is also offered for those over 55 who qualify to take the Citizenship test with a medical waiver.

A Citizenship class with a particular focus on the Karen community is also held at First Baptist Church in downtown St. Paul on Fridays from 5:30 – 7:30 PM.

Hmong Cultural Center also provides English classes for immigrant adults Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM. English classes are offered in person at our offices in St. Paul. Transportation is available for those students who live in St. Paul.

For more information and/or to register for a free Citizenship or ESL class, please stop by Hmong Cultural Center at 375 University Avenue, Suite 204 in St. Paul (University Avenue and Western Avenue), call 651-917-9937, visit the Hmong Cultural Center website at http://www.hmongcc.org or e-mail kangvang@hmongcc.org