Hmong College Prep Academy To Host Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Hmong College Prep Academy recently announced the details of their Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony.

“Due to the Coronavirus and as with nearly all high schools, HCPA will be hosting a virtual ceremony as a means to formally send off the Class of 2020 to the next chapter in their lives,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “The decision to host a virtual graduation was made to ensure the safety of our students and their families.”

Dr. Hang expressed how proud she was of this year’s group of seniors.

“The Class of 2020 is a very special group of young people,” she stated. “This is the first time in fourteen years that 100% of the entire class completed all of the necessary requirements to receive their diploma. This is an incredible accomplishment, especially when compared to other school districts.”

HCPA’s virtual graduation ceremony has taken weeks of preparation, coordination and logistics management. First, seniors had pick up their caps and gowns, then take part in an on-site photo shoot which will be used during the ceremony’s proceedings. Other preparation activities included the recording speeches and a significant amount of final video editing.

“It’s been a lot of work,” added HCPA Project and Transportation Manager who was responsible for coordinating the virtual ceremony. “However, this class has worked very hard throughout the year and certainly deserves to celebrate their achievements. Plus, a virtual ceremony will allow family members who might not have been able to attend a traditional event to take part. We’re anticipating a large online audience.”

Hmong College Prep Academy’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony will took place at 6 PM CT on Tuesday, June 30. The ceremony will featured guest speakers, including Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. The event streamed on HCPA’s YouTube channel and Facebook page as well as on 3HmongTV.

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information or directions, interested parents and students can call 651-209-8002 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year.