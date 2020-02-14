Hmong College Prep Academy To Hold Kindergarten Roundup And Literacy Night

Hmong College Prep Academy, HCPA, will be hosting their annual Kindergarten Roundup for students enrolling in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year. In addition, the school will also host their K-5 Literacy Night the same evening.

“Kindergarten Roundup is always a special event and we’re looking forward to meeting the future students and families of Hmong College Prep Academy,” stated HCPA Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “The event provides our staff the opportunity to introduce the benefits of an HCPA education…plus, everyone has a lot of fun!”

Kindergarten Roundup and Literacy Night activities include:

Free dinner

Free children’s books

Interactive student/parent literacy sessions

In addition, prospective kindergarten students and their parents will take a school tour, meet HCPA teachers and learn how to prepare for the first day of class.

HCPA’s Kindergarten Roundup and Literacy Night will take place on Wednesday, February 26 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM.

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information about other HCPA programs or directions, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or online at www.hcpak12.org.