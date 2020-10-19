Hmong College Prep Academy To Expand Campus Construction To Begin In November

Hmong College Prep Academy recently announced plans to expand their current campus.

The expansion, the fifth in the school’s history, will feature a new middle school building, updates to the existing site and new play area for all students.

“The HCPA community is in need of a new middle school building to meet the demands of our sixth, seventh and eighth grade enrollments,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “The addition of a new middle school is the next step towards continuing our mission to provide our students and families with the very best facilities and a quality education.”

The new middle school building will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, lunchroom space, and student support areas. The additional space will also allow for the expansion of STEM and science programs for all students as well as a connection to the school’s sports dome.

Additional expansion plans include:

Remodeling the current building to create a commons area adjacent to the existing lunchroom. This will allow for unstructured learning and group activities.

A green play area featuring a large play structure.

A skyway linking the new building, sports dome and existing site. Students currently cross Brewster Street to use the sports dome. With the skyway, they will no longer be required to cross traffic and be exposed to the elements.

Construction is set to begin in early November and targeted to be completed by early 2022.

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year. Space is extremely limited.