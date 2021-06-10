Hmong College Prep Academy Selected As A Top U.S. High School By U.S. News & World Report

Hmong College Prep Academy was recently selected as one of the top high schools in the State of Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report.

HCPA was featured in the magazine’s annual report on the country’s top performing high schools. The publication, in partnership with global nonprofit social science research company RIT International, reviewed six criteria in conducting their analysis – college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

“I am so proud of our students, faculty and staff,” stated HCPA Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “The recognition from U.S. News & World Report is an outcome of their hard work and dedication to learning.”

A main focus at Hmong College Prep Academy is to prepare its students for college. Since 2015, an average of 81% of seniors had confirmed their enrollment at a post-secondary education institution by the time of their graduation. The school’s graduation rate (based on students who were enrolled at any time during their senior year) has averaged 93% over the same period.

“For the majority of our students, the thought of attending college was just a dream. Achieving this goal provides a great deal of hope and pride for their families and the entire community,” added Dr. Hang.

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, just southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information or directions, interested parents and students can call 651-209-8002 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2021-2022 school year. Space is extremely limited.