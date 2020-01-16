Hmong College Prep Academy Receives Unique Donation From Random Acts

Just in time for the holidays, Hmong College Prep Academy was the recent recipient of a $1,000 donation from Random Acts, a renowned national nonprofit known for their support of spreading kindness throughout the world.

“What a wonderful and unexpected surprise,” stated HCPA Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang after learning about the donation. “We are very grateful for Random Acts’ generous contribution.”

HCPA Director of Counseling and Student Services Cecelia Lee echoed Dr. Hang’s sentiments. “We’d like to thank Random Acts for their donation. Their generosity provided us with a lot of things we’ve needed for a long time. Many of the items greatly assist students to focus on their schoolwork which, in the long run, improves grades and test scores.”

Random Acts is a U.S. based nonprofit whose mission is “to conquer the world one random act of kindness at a time.” It also serves “to inspire acts of kindness around the world both big and small” as well as “provide a vast network of caring people with the encouragement and support they need to change lives for the better.” The organization was founded in 2009 by actor Misha Collins, whose best known for his role as the angel Castiel on the TV series Supernatural.

“I learned about Hmong College Prep Academy from a colleague at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls,” stated Random Acts Director of Operations and UWRF Professor Jennifer Willis Rivera. “The school does such great things… we were glad to help!”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information about the school, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or online at www.hcpak12.org.