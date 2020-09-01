Hmong College Prep Academy Receives MDE Support For Reading Enhancement Program

Hmong College Prep Academy has been selected to partner with the Minnesota Department of Education to implement the renowned Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) professional development program.

The LETRS Program brings impactful research into practical classroom lessons. It also provides teachers with the skills they need to master the fundamentals of reading instruction including phonics, fluency, vocabulary, writing and language. Outcomes include an increase in overall achievement level and fewer students experiencing reading difficulties.

A major part of the program features extensive teacher training on what are defined as the five key components of reading – phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Schools implementing the LETRS Program have witnessed strong results. For example, in an Ohio school district, K-3 students reading at or above average increased from 56% to 87% (55% increase) within one school year. A Georgia school administrator described the LETRS program as “…a tool to change lives and change communities.”

“We are grateful to MDE for their support of HCPA students,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “LETRS is known for providing solid increases in reading levels. It’s a great program and I can’t wait to see our students’ academic improvement.

K-5 Instructional Coach Mariah Mercil echoed Dr. Hang’s sentiments regarding the importance of the program.

“LETRS gives teachers the content knowledge and skills they need to positively impact students’ reading achievement,” stated Mercil. “The program is important to HCPA because teachers matter, and we know regardless of what curriculum we have, it is the teachers who make the difference.”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information about the school, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or online at www.hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Image Courtesy Hmong College Prep Academy – Let’s Read! In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education, Hmong College Prep Academy has been selected to participate in the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) professional development program.