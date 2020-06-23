Hmong College Prep Academy Hosts Fourteenth Senior Graduation Ceremony

Hmong College Prep Academy recently announced the details of its Class of 2020, the fourteenth graduating class in the school’s history.

“We are very proud of this group of graduating seniors,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “They’ve worked very hard to earn their high school degree, especially considering the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. We wish them the best in the next chapter of their lives.”

Dr. Hang added that HCPA students have been accepted to many of the region’s leading colleges and universities including:

· University of Minnesota-Twin Cities · Concordia University-St. Paul · St. Cloud State University · Hamline University · University of Minnesota-Rochester · Gustavus Adolphus University · St. Catherine University · Bethel University · St. Mary’s University of MN · Augsburg University · Winona State University · University of Minnesota-Duluth

Of HCPA’s 2020 senior class, 100% met all of the necessary requirements to receive their diploma, the first time in HCPA’s history. 75% have been accepted and confirmed enrollment to a college or university for the fall 2020 term.

In addition, students who had been with HCPA since their ninth-grade year also had a graduation rate of 100%.

“Studies will show how important it is for students to remain at the same school throughout their high school career,” stated HCPA School Counselor Cecelia Lee. “School credit consistency, curriculum goals, learning environment and access to additional educational opportunities are far less likely to change when a student remains at the same school. As we’ve seen at HCPA, the end result is a balanced, uniform and academically successful high school experience.”

HCPA’s Class of 2020 was also awarded over $1.5 million dollars in scholarship and grants, over four years, from the schools to which they were accepted. Lee credits this success to the school’s College Prep (CP) Program.

“From kindergarten on, HCPA students are exposed to the concept that they will be going to college. The CP Program provides students with the necessary resources to find a college experience that matches their interests and career goals. The program also helps students and parents apply for scholarships and financial aid.”

2020 Hmong College Prep Academy’s Top Ten Students

(in alphabetical order):

Student Name: Mai Ya Cha Parents/Guardian: Chia Yang College/possible major: University of MN, Twin Cities/Biochemistry Favorite quote: “If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” – Dolly Parton Student Name: Emily Moua Parents/Guardian: Samantha Moua College/possible major: Concordia University, St. Paul/Elementary Education Favorite quote: “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” – Ephesians 4:2 Student Name: Maximus K Moua Parents/Guardian: Vua Vue and Fong K. Moua College/possible major: University of MN, Twin Cities/Computer Science Favorite quote: “No matter how hard things get, just keep moving. It’s better than standing still and doing nothing.” – Fong K Moua Student Name: Touxai Moua Parents/Guardian: Lia Thao College/possible major: St. John’s University Student Name: Lee Thao Parents/Guardian: Shoua Moua and Yang Thao College/possible major: University of MN, Rochester/Nursing Favorite quote: “It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.” – Babe Ruth Student Name: Elyas Vang Parents/Guardian: Tongai Vang College/possible major: University of MN, Twin Cities/Psychology Favorite quote: “No matter what you do people will say good and bad things about you. So, just do you. Do what’s good and best for you.” Student Name: Ginseng B. Vang Parents/Guardian: Suphamas and David Vang College/possible major: University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire/Biology Favorite quote: “Work hard, play even harder.” – Dad Student Name: Krystal Xiong Parents/Guardian: Sua Xiong College/possible major: University of MN, Twin Cities/Psychology Favorite quote: “Move on. It’s just a chapter from the past. But don’t close the book, just turn the page.” – Erza Scarlet (from Fairy Tail)