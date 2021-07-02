Hmong College Prep Academy Hosts Fifteenth Senior Graduation Ceremony Class Of 2021 Awarded Over $2.1 Million In College Grants and Scholarships

Hmong College Prep Academy recently announced the details of its Class of 2021, the fifteenth and largest graduating class in the school’s history.

“Our theme this year was to stay Warrior Strong, to persevere through the tough times,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “This class is most certainly Warrior Strong! We always believed in this group’s commitment to their education. They are very resilient, and we wish them nothing but the best in the next chapter of their lives.”

Dr. Hang added HCPA students will be attending many leading colleges and universities this fall including:

· Stanford University · University of Minnesota Twin Cities · Concordia University, St. Paul · Macalester College · Tufts University · Augsburg University · University of Wisconsin-River Falls · University of Minnesota Duluth · Mpls. College of Art and Design · University of St. Thomas · St. Catherine’s University · Hamline University

Of HCPA’s 2021 senior class, 93% met all the necessary requirements to receive their diploma. 47% have been accepted and confirmed enrollment to a college or university for the fall 2021 term and 10% will be joining a branch of the military.

In addition, students who have attended HCPA since their ninth-grade year had a graduation rate of 92.5%.

“Studies continue to show how important it is for students to remain in the same school throughout their high school career,” stated HCPA School Counselor Cecelia Lee. “School credit consistency, curriculum goals, learning environment and access to additional educational opportunities are far less likely to change when a student remains at the same school. As we’ve seen at HCPA, the end result is a balanced, uniform and academically successful high school experience.”

HCPA’s Class of 2021 was also awarded well over $2.1 million dollars in scholarship and grants, over four years, from the schools to which they were accepted. Lee credits this success to the school’s College Prep (CP) Program.

“HCPA has embedded our College Prep vision into our students since their elementary years. The CP Program provides students with the necessary resources to find a college experience that matches their interests and career goals. The program also helps students and parents research and apply for scholarships and financial aid.”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, directions, or to schedule a tour, interested parents and students can call 651-334-5842 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2021-2022 school year. Space is extremely limited.