Hmong College Prep Academy Hosts FAFSA Night

Members of the Hmong College Prep Academy Counseling Office recently held FAFSA Night, the first in a series of workshops to help seniors and their families with the college enrollment, acceptance and financing process.

The FAFSA is an application students must complete to apply for federal student aid including Federal Pell Grants, federal student loans, and work-study opportunities. In addition to determining eligibility for federal student aid, many states, private organizations, colleges, and career schools rely on information from the FAFSA to determine eligibility for nonfederal sources of aid.

“HCPA’s mission is to ensure our students are ready in all areas of college preparation,” stated Cecelia Lee, Director for Counseling and Student Services. “Our teachers and staff work very hard to ensure our students are academically ready. However, we also need to ensure they understand the necessary steps to maximize their financial aid and scholarship options. That’s why workshops like FAFSA Night are important.”

HCPA’s FAFSA Night attracted over 150 individuals, including 65 students. Members of the Minnesota Association of Financial Aid Advisors as well as financial aid officers from local colleges and universities were on hand to support HCPA students and their families with the FAFSA process.

“It was a great success,” added Lee. “The collaboration between HCPA administration, teachers and counseling staff members along with a host of financial aid partners really helped our students and their families on their way to managing the financial side of applying to a college.”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, directions, or to schedule a tour, interested parents and students can call 651-334-5842 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2021-2022 school year. Space is extremely limited.

Photos Courtesy HCPA: Scenes from Hmong College Prep Academy’s annual FAFSA night, an evening that provided students and their families with assistance on the financial aspects of the college application process.