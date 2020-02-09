Hmong College Prep Academy Hosts Career Fair

Hmong College Prep Academy recently hosted their annual Career Fair. The event allowed HCPA students to learn about career options through interacting with professionals from a wide array of occupations.

“Our annual Career Fair provides HCPA students with a hands-on experience to gather more information about a profession in which they are interested,” stated School Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang.

This year, the HCPA Career Fair featured 87 professionals from 55 companies, government agencies and nonprofits. Organizations that took part included UCare, Minneapolis FBI, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, St. Paul Fire Department and Andersen Windows.

The Career Fair was planned by HCPA’s Counseling Department. “The Career Fair is so important because it gives our students a glimpse of the opportunities out there and a real look into careers that they may or may not have known about,” stated Counseling Department Administrative Assistant Kia Yang. “We hope that it inspires our students to go out and explore through summer programs or internships to gain real-world experience that could potentially lead them to their dream career.”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, just southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information or directions, interested parents and students can call 651-209-8002 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year.