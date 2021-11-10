Hmong College Prep Academy Fall Sports Update

The fall 2021 sports seasons are winding down for Hmong College Prep Academy’s Girls’ Volleyball and Boys’ Soccer teams.

Girls’ Volleyball

With their 4-4 in Eastern Minnesota Athletic Conference and an 8-11 overall record, the Lady Warriors had a very solid regular season. Highlights included a tough 3-2 win over Eagle Ridge Academy, 3-0 victory over Minneapolis North, and 3-1 win over conference rival Twin Cities Academy/Great River.

In the team’s Section 4AA first-round play-in match, the Warriors defeated Math & Science Academy 3-0. They now move on to section tournament play on Thursday, October 28 when they take to the road for a match against Minnehaha Academy.

Boys’ Soccer

After one of the best regular seasons in school history, the Warriors lost a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker to St. Paul Johnson in first round Section 4A Quarterfinal action. The team ended the season with an overall record of 9-3-1.

Putting the ball in the net was a regular occurrence with the Warriors as they scored a school record 87 goals during regular and post-season play. The team’s defense was also strong, giving up only 21 goals. Senior Dylan Moua scored 35 goals, tying him for the most in the state for the 2021 season. He was also voted as the StarTribune MN Soccer Hub’s Top Performer of the Week for September 19-25. During that week, Moua had a pair of hat tricks in wins against Avail Academy and Lakes International Language Academy.

Photos courtesy HCPA: Hmong College Prep Academy Girls’ Volleyball team in action earlier this season against Avail Academy.