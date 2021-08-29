Hmong College Prep Academy Expansion Project On Track

Hmong College Prep announced construction of their new middle school building is on track for opening in December.

“We’re very excited about the opening of our new middle school,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “Upon completion, the new building will solidify a quality campus for all HCPA K-12 students.”

The $25 million project, which began in fall of 2020, features a 72,000-plus square-foot middle school addition with 48 new classrooms, a gymnasium and state-of-the-art robotics lab. Though final construction is scheduled to be completed in December, plans are to begin moving furniture into the new building in November. In addition, a skyway will also be constructed connecting the new school to the main campus.

“Prior to COVID-19, students made approximately 2,250 trips each week across Brewster Street for gym, classes and recess, as well as to board buses during arrival and dismissal times,” added Dr. Hang. “To ensure safety, HCPA staff had to act as crossing guards. With the new skyway, students will no longer be exposed to the elements and not have to cross traffic or a parking lot to safely reach their destination.”

The new expansion project also features updates to the campus’s current building.

“We’re remodeling a portion of the existing building to create a commons area adjacent to the existing lunchroom,” stated Dr. Hang. “This will allow high school and other students to have more space for unstructured learning and group activities. We’re also expanding office space and lunchroom facilities. In addition, we’ll be finishing a play area that features a large play structure and plenty of green space for students to be physically active.”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, directions, or to schedule a tour, interested parents and students can call 651-334-5842 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2021-2022 school year. Space is extremely limited.