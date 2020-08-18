Hmong College Prep Academy: Distance Learning Plan Implemented For The Fall 2020 Semester

Hmong College Prep Academy, (HCPA), recently announced that its students will take part in distance learning for the fall 2020 term.

“The safety of our students, teachers, staff and administrators is of the utmost importance,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “Our teachers and administration have worked very hard over the summer to ensure our students receive a quality online educational experience.”

The results from a parent survey helped to guide the school’s decision.

“75% of HCPA parents indicated they would not allow their children to attend school on campus this fall,” stated Dr. Hang. “What we learned from the survey speaks volumes in terms of how our families feel about the safety of their children.”

HCPA has initiated a number of strategies to enhance their distance learning curriculum including:

More synchronous lessons to increase student engagement and rigor

Improved access to technology for students with iPads for students in grades K-2 and Chromebooks for students in grades 3-12

Increased family support including meal pick up twice per week

“Even during this time of distance learning, we will continue to provide our students the best academics and college readiness,” added Dr. Hang.

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information about the school, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or online at www.hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year.