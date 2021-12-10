Hmong College Prep Academy Celebrates World Culture Day

Hmong College Prep Academy recently held their annual World Culture Day celebration, a full morning of traditional and contemporary cultural music, dance, and fashion.

“In its 14th year, World Culture Day has now become a longstanding HCPA tradition,” stated Chief Academic Officer Danijela Duvnjak. “Once again, our faculty and staff did a great job to ensure this year’s event was a success.”

Ms. Duvnjak added on the important role World Culture Day plays within the school.

“The HCPA community is made up of students of many different backgrounds and ethnicities. As members of a global society, we feel it is important for our students to reflect on their culture as well as experience the traditions and customs of others.”

HCPA’s 2021 World Culture Day featured music from students, contemporary and cultural dance performances, art displays, and a fashion show. HCPA faculty and staff also displayed their talent. The school band also performed.

“World Culture Day is not only a celebration, but a way for our entire school to learn in an interactive and collaborative way,” stated Director for Counseling and Student Services Cecelia Lee. “The event allows all students to take part through singing, dancing or even dressing in their cultural wear. This 14-year tradition symbolizes and demonstrates the important role global learning plays within HCPA’s mission and vision.”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, directions, or to schedule a tour, interested parents and students can call 651-334-5842 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2021-2022 school year. Space is extremely limited.