Hmong College Prep Academy Celebrates Warrior Strong

To show appreciation for their hard work during the current school year, Hmong College Prep Academy recently distributed over 2,000 t-shirts to its students, teachers and staff.

“This has been a very tough year for everyone in the HCPA family,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “In particular, it’s been really hard on our students. Most wish to be back in school learning and interacting with their friends and teachers.”

HCPA handed out t-shirts imprinted with the message Warrior Strong as a means to recognize everyone’s resiliency and dedication over the 2020-2021 school year.

“Warrior Strong is a mindset that together, we’ll get through this,” added Dr. Hang.

She is also grateful for the work of the school’s faculty and staff.

“They have all done an incredible job,” stated the school’s superintendent. “Technology, developing online lessons, Internet outages and more; virtually teaching requires instructors to deal with a lot of issues not found in a traditional classroom setting. Though tough at times, I’m really proud of the way our faculty positively handled the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on teaching their students. Our staff has also worked hard, especially considering we are in the middle of our fifth major campus expansion.”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information about the school, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or online at www.hcpak12.org. The school is enrolling students for the 2021-2022 school year. Space is extremely limited.