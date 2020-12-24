Hmong College Prep Academy Celebrates Annual World Culture Day

Hmong College Prep Academy recently held their annual World Culture Day celebration.

“World Culture Day has now become a longstanding HCPA tradition,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “Though presented online this year, our staff did a great job to make sure the event went on as planned.”

Dr. Hang expanded on the important role World Culture Day plays within the HCPA experience.

“We feel it is important to know your own culture but also experience the traditions of others. This helps our students gain a global perspective as to how they fit in the world.”

This year, nine student-led acts took part in the virtual event which included traditional folk songs, cultural dancing and popular music performances. The celebration also featured a fashion show and an original song composed by the school’s music department about COVID awareness.

“The song and video were a lot of fun,” stated HCPA Project Manager Tony Hang. “In the special video, we were able to get most of our office team and student volunteers to perform. It was really great to see such a high level of energy and excitement from participants.”

Since its inception, Hmong College Prep Academy has been providing its students with a well-rounded education in an environment that features individualized programs and small class sizes. For more information or to take a tour, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or on the web at hcpak12.org.