Hmong College Prep Academy Campus Expansion Moving Forward

Hmong College Prep Academy announced that its Phase V Expansion Project continues to move forward. The expansion will feature a new middle school building, updates to the existing site and new play area for all students.

A big step forward was the St. Paul City Council’s approval of a skyway across Brewster Street that will link the new middle school building with the existing campus.

“The addition of a skyway between campus buildings is a very important component of our Phase V Expansion,” stated HCPA Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “Our students, teachers and staff currently cross Brewster Street every hour between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM for gym classes, recess, boarding buses during arrival and school dismissal time, and to attend after school sports programs which are held in the sports dome. This translates to approximately 2,250 students crossing Brewster Street each week. The skyway will allow all students a safe way to cross the street.”

The new middle school building will also feature state-of-the-art classrooms, lunchroom space, and student support areas. The additional space will also allow for the expansion of STEM and science programs for all students.

Construction began in early November and is scheduled to be completed by early 2022.

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year. Space is extremely limited.