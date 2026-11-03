Hmong College Prep Academy Bass Fishing Team Reels In Success During 2026 Season

With their tournament championships, biggest fish tallies, a South Metro Conference title, and six Minnesota State Bass Fishing Tournament invites, Hmong College Prep Academy’s, HCPA’s, bass fishing team had a season to remember.

A member of Minnesota Junior BASS Nation, HCPA anglers compete in the South Metro Conference. Participating schools include Bloomington, Cretin-Derham Hall, Southwest, and St. Thomas Academy High Schools. This year, over 50 students were members of HCPA’s fishing team.

“We are very proud of what the team accomplished this year,” stated coach Chong Vang. “Early in the season, we were still working through some of the normal challenges that come with putting a team together. As the season progressed, they became more confident, more patient, and better at making adjustments when things weren’t going according to plan.”

Assistant Coach Annette Xiong added, “There were several moments when the anglers faced tough conditions and had to make quick decisions while on the water. Instead of getting frustrated, they stayed focused and worked together. That’s when I realized that this group had something special.”

2026 Season Overview

HCPA’s tournament schedule kicked off in June when nine Warrior teams took part in the South Metro Open #1 Tournament on Prior Lake. HCPA anglers took four of the top 10 spots and biggest and second biggest fish (4.31 lbs./4.08 lbs.) honors.

The team of Mason Vue and Giovanni Lee placed first with a combined weight of 17.31 lbs. The team also captured the biggest fish title. Third place honors went to the team of Illidan Lee and Som Boun Xiong who weighed in with a 12.65 lbs. total. The team also took second biggest fish honors. HCPA teams rounding out the top ten finishers included Atee Lee and Keith Lee (fifth place, 11.62 lbs.), and Troy Khang and Johnly Yang (tenth place, 8.69 lbs.).

July’s South Metro Open #2 on Lake Marion proved to be a tough test for HCPA anglers. 12 Warrior teams participated out of a field of 35. Atee Lee and Keith Lee’s 16.83 lb. total was good enough for a fourth-place finish. Giovanni Lee and Thomas Yang took sixth with a 14.35 lb. total.

Mid-July’s South Metro Open #3 saw the tide turn for the team as HCPA anglers took five of the top ten spots. Atee Lee and Keith Lee again showed their skills by placing second with an 8.46 lb. total. Avalyn Thao and Aidan Cha-Sub took third with an 8.43 lb. total, a mere .03 lbs. behind their teammates Lee and Lee. Mason Vue and Allen Yang (fifth place, 7.78 lbs.), Josiah Vue and Kenji Hang (eight place, 6.43 lbs.), and Giovanni Lee and Thomas Yang (ninth place, 6.36 lbs.) rounded out the Warrior’s tournament top ten finalists. Nine Warrior teams took part in the 26-team field.

Because of their conference tournament success, the teams of Mason Vue/Allen Yang, Illidan Lee/Som Boun Xiong, and Alee Lee/Keith Lee punched their tickets to take part in the 2026 Minnesota State High School Championship Tournament the weekend of September 12 and 13. 75 teams representing out-state as well as metro area schools took part. Though final tournament results didn’t match the school’s conference success, participating at the state championship level was a great experience.

“Making it to the state championship wasn’t about just catching fish,” stated Coach Vang. “It was about preparation, teamwork, perseverance, and believing in themselves. These boys developed the mindset to compete at a higher level and earned this opportunity through their hard work and sportsmanship.”

The 2026 bass fishing season concluded in late September with Minnesota Junior BASS Nation’s Senior Sunset Tournament. Held on Lake Waconia, the Sunset Tournament is an event specifically for 2027 graduates. HCPA seniors Josiah Vue and Thomas Yang captured first place honors with a 15.69 lbs. total that included a 4.04 lbs. whopper. The team’s first place finish qualified each angler to participate in the upcoming 2027 Minnesota BASS Nation Tournament of Champions.

“For me, my favorite memories about this season weren’t about the biggest fish or the biggest bag,” stated Coach Xiong. “It was about the time spent together, the early mornings at the boat launch, getting everything ready for the tournament, and the camaraderie that took place after a long day of fishing. As a coach, it’s rewarding to watch our young anglers experience the excitement of bass fishing, but it’s even more rewarding watching them learn from a tough day and come back stronger the next time. Those moments are what make coaching so rewarding and special.”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, directions, or to schedule a tour, interested parents and students can call 651.209.8002 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2026-2027 school year. Space is limited.

Images courtesy Hmong College Prep Academy.