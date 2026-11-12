For Hmong College Prep Academy College and Scholarship Manager Toni Marie O’Daniel, and Director for Counseling and Student Services Cecelia Lee, providing programming that prepares students and their families for college and beyond is a year-round job.

“We just finished our annual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Night a few weeks ago,” stated O’Daniel. “Approximately 41 families and over 120 people were in attendance, including students, parents, siblings, and HCPA staff.”

“Our FAFSA Night also featured six financial aid officers from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, St. John’s/St. Benedict, Century College, Saint Paul College, St. Olaf College, and Hamline University,” added Lee. “It was great to watch these school representatives answer questions and help our students with their FAFSA.”

For HCPA students, college prep begins in middle school.

“Every year, our students realize that preparing for college begins in seventh and eighth grade,” stated O’Daniel. “By taking accelerated courses in middle school, students set themselves up for taking the most rigorous courses in high school. Freshmen year, our students learn the ins and outs of academic and social life in high school. By sophomore year, they start to look at careers that they might be interested in as well as researching many of the not so well-known careers.

College and career prep activities increase throughout a student’s junior and senior years.

“By junior year, students begin challenging themselves with advanced course work and looking into opportunities to do research, internships, summer programs or just finding someone in a career field that they can talk to. By the end of their junior year, they should have a college list figured out and/or career opportunities that they can investigate. Senior year marks the culmination of the hard work they’ve done over the past three years as they start to apply for college and/or work towards perusing a career.”

Earlier in October, HCPA students took part in an Out of State College Fair, an event that provided attendees the chance to learn about post-high school educational opportunities that lie beyond the Minnesota border. Students also participated in College Knowledge month, a State of Minnesota initiative that provides support for prospective college students. Upcoming HCPA college prep activities include college tours, the school’s annual career fair and scholarship celebration.

O’Daniel emphasized the importance of the school’s students taking advantage of internship and other educational opportunities. For example, this past summer 12th grader Selina Lee and 11th graders Songmee Yang, Thorpne Yang, and Simeon Xiong participated in the renowned Aspirnaut Summer Research Internship Program. Hosted by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the program provides a residential, hands-on experience for high school and undergraduate students to engage in a full-time research experience as a member of a team of scientists.

“Many of our students have family responsibilities and don’t take time for themselves. Finding summer programs or internships allows our students to realize that they are capable of much more than they thought possible and gives them insight into future opportunities for themselves and others. In addition, research opportunities and summer programs also show future colleges and universities that they have a passion for certain programs and careers and are willing to go out of their way to prepare for their future. These opportunities have given our students confidence to break out of their shells and see what their futures could be.”

For O’Daniel, job satisfaction involves much more than helping students enroll in college.

“I love what I do,” stated O’Daniel. “My favorite part of my job is watching our students start to believe in themselves and seeing them realize that they have a future that they may not have thought was possible. It is extremely gratifying to witness them realize they have a purpose in live and that their future is in the palm of their hand…and we’re here to help.”

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, directions, or to schedule a tour, interested parents and students can call 651-209-8002 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2026-2027 school year. Space is limited.

Images courtesy Hmong College Prep Academy.