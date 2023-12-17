Hmong American Partnership Welcomes Surprise $2 Million Donation From Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott

In a surprising and generous act of philanthropy, Mackenzie Scott, the noted philanthropist and author, has made a substantial donation of $2 million to the Hmong American Partnership (HAP), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting Minnesota’s Hmong and New American communities.

The surprise donation was warmly welcomed by May yer Thao, President and CEO of HAP, who expressed deep gratitude for the unexpected and impactful contribution. “We are incredibly thankful for Mackenzie Scott’s generous donation, which will undoubtedly play a crucial role in advancing our mission to drive prosperity within Minnesota’s Hmong and New American communities,” said Thao.

HAP, founded in 1990, has been at the forefront of providing essential services, resources, and advocacy to enhance the well-being of Hmong and New American individuals and families. The organization focuses on workforce development, economic development, health and well-being, and community development, aiming to create a more inclusive and empowered society.

Mackenzie Scott’s donation will further bolster HAP’s ability to make a positive impact and address the unique challenges faced by the communities it serves. The funds will be utilized to expand existing programs, launch new initiatives, and strengthen the organization’s overall capacity to drive positive change.

HAP is thankful for its supporters and champions that have helped to make its work possible. The organization encourages community members, partners, and supporters to join in expressing their appreciation for Mackenzie Scott’s generosity and commitment to making a difference in the lives of Hmong and New American individuals.

Hmong American Partnership (HAP) is a non-profit organization that works within the social services and community development sectors. HAP addresses the needs of more than 25,000 immigrants and refugees across the Twin Cities annually. Over the past 15 years, HAP has proudly become the largest Hmong-founded and led non-profit in the United States. HAP is grateful to the communities it serves and will continue to do the work of empowering New Americans from all walks of life. For more information about HAP, please visit www.hmong.org.