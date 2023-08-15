Hmong American Partnership Launches OIC Program To Strengthen Career Pathways

The Occupational Information Center (OIC) program is Hmong American Partnership’s (HAP) latest initiative that allows Hmong Minnesotans to meet with career advisors to help them find and prepare for in-demand careers. The program offers a variety of services and resources to help individuals on their job search journey, runs workshops on topics such as resume writing and interviewing, and even connects program participants with potential job opportunities.

The program consists of two key components: One-on-one career advising and workshops. During the one-on-one career coaching, the career advisor helps the individual understand their career interests, develop a career plan, and prepare for job applications. The advisor will help them identify the skills, qualifications, and experience they need to obtain the job they want. The workshops cover soft skills, such as setting realistic expectations of the job market, and technical skills like networking, resume writing, and interviewing.

The program also includes a job search assistance component. Here, the career advisor can help the individual build a job search plan, prepare them for interviews, and even connect them with job opportunities through partnerships with local employers.

The OIC program helps individuals identify their skills, understand the job market, and find and prepare for a job that best suits them. HAP is committed to helping create pathways for Hmong Americans to pursue good-paying jobs and economic security for their futures.

Who is eligible for the OIC program?

The Occupational Information Center (OIC) program is open to any Hmong Minnesotans, regardless of where they live. The program offers services such as one-on-one coaching, workshops, and job search assistance and is designed to meet the needs of job seekers at all stages of their career journey.

Eligible applicants must be 18 years of age or older and have their high school diploma or equivalent. Additionally, program participants must be lawfully present in the United States and demonstrate a commitment to seek employment in Minnesota.

The OIC program is aimed at individuals seeking to enter or advance in the competitive job market, especially those lacking the necessary credentials, technical knowledge, or experience. The program seeks to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to be successful in their job search.

The Hmong American Partnership’s OIC program is designed to provide resources and support to individuals who are seeking to enter or advance in the labor market. We are committed to helping create pathways for Hmong Americans to pursue good-paying jobs and economic security for their future.

What are the benefits of the OIC program?

The OIC provides workshops on a wide range of topics, from networking and social media to job market analysis and assessments.

The program helps participants identify and develop key skills that will allow them to be successful in their career. There are a variety of resources and activities to help participants gain knowledge and new skills so they can expand their job search. The program also helps participants grow their personal connections by providing access to a network of experienced professionals.

The OIC program also provides ongoing support to participants after they have secured employment. This includes career development resources and continuing guidance. The program’s goal is to ensure that job seekers have the tools and resources they need to pursue success in their chosen fields and reach their professional goals.

How can I get involved with the OIC program?

The program requires participants to complete an intake form, in person or electronically, and schedule an intake assessment appointment. The assessment is designed to help the program better understand the individual’s career goals. If interested in the program, participants are encouraged to complete the application and set up an appointment as soon as possible as spaces are limited.

To learn more about the program, participants can attend the program’s monthly orientations. The orientations provide an opportunity for participants to learn more about the benefits of the program and how to apply. In addition, program staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions and provide additional information.

In addition to helping to connect individuals to resources, the program is committed to the continued growth of the Hmong community in Minnesota by providing individuals with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the workforce. Through education, job training, career services, and support from program staff and volunteers, the program works to empower individuals.

If you are looking for ways to strengthen your career pathways, the Hmong American Partnership OIC program is a great resource. Sign up for a monthly orientation and learn more about the benefits of the program.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about the OIC program, please contact us at 651-495-0677.