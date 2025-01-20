Hmong American Partnership And Hmong National Development Awarded Prestigious Grant To Advance Digital Equity And Empower Communities

Hmong American Partnership (HAP) and its subsidiary, Hmong National Development (HND), are pleased to announce an award of $7.3 million from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This funding, part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, highlights the dedication of HAP, HND, and their partners to closing the digital divide in underserved Hmong communities in Minnesota and California.

The grant will fund the Hmong Digital Leaders Program (HDLP), an innovative initiative designed to create sustainable digital hubs, enhance digital literacy, and foster economic and educational opportunities in the Twin Cities of Minnesota and Fresno, California. The program will directly address key barriers to digital equity, including access to affordable broadband, technological devices, and digital skills training, while empowering Hmong youth as leaders in the digital economy.

“This grant is a transformative opportunity for the Hmong community,” said May yer Thao, President & CEO of HAP and HND. “With this funding, we can take decisive steps to close the digital divide and empower thousands of individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. HAP & HND are honored to lead this effort alongside our valued partners.”

The program will connect over 6,000 households to affordable internet services, distribute 500 refurbished devices to low-income families, and establish four permanent Digital Hubs in partnership with schools and community centers. These Digital Hubs will serve as long-term access points for technology and digital skills training, creating lasting impact in the Hmong communities of Minnesota and California.

Pao Yang, President & CEO of The Fresno Center emphasized the grant’s impact, “The Fresno Center is dedicated to bridging the digital divide for the 5,000 low-income community members we serve each month – individuals who lack access to broadband and the skills to navigate essential internet services. With this transformative grant, we will empower our community in California by expanding access to critical digital resources, opening doors to opportunity, education, and connection. Together with our partners, we can create a future where no one is left behind in the digital age.”

Maychy Vu, Executive Director of HOPE Community Academy highlighted the program’s benefits for students, “What an incredible opportunity this digital equity grant provides for our student leaders to inspire change, share transformative experiences, and create a lasting impact by bridging the digital divide in our community! Together, we are paving the way for greater access, empowerment, and opportunity for all.”

Bao Vang, President & CEO of Community School of Excellence expressed commitment to digital inclusion, “At the Community School of Excellence, we are deeply committed to equipping our students and families with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world. This grant allows us to expand our impact by creating permanent digital hubs and providing vital access to broadband and digital literacy training. Together with HAP, HND, and our incredible partners, we are proud to play a role in bridging the digital divide for the Hmong community and beyond.”

This grant represents a collective effort by HAP, HND, The Fresno Center, HOPE Community Academy, and the Community School of Excellence to ensure digital equity for underserved populations. By increasing access to broadband and fostering digital inclusion, the program aligns with the goals of the Digital Equity Act and reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to empowering communities through technology.