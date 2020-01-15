HCPA Lady Warriors Gearing Up For 2019-20 Basketball Season

Hmong College Prep Academy Girls’ Basketball Team recently began their 2019-2020 season.

Coached by Brian Ness, the Lady Warriors have expanded their schedule to nineteen games. Their schedule will include opponents from the Eastern Minnesota Athletic Conference as well as new rivals from around the region. The team is hoping to build off its strong 2018-19 record.

“The competition will be tough, but the Warriors are up for the challenge,” stated Coach Ness. “Over the last few years, we have faced off with most of these teams and have emerged victorious at one point against all the new teams. The division champion from last year, Community of Peace, will be our most challenging adversary. Last year we split with CPA in the regular season but lost to them in the conference tournament. With all but one of our players returning from last year’s squad, we hope to avenge that defeat and make another run at the title in 2020.”

Coach Ness is looking for several players to make strong contributions this season.

“Captains senior Yeng Yang and junior Gina Lee are set to lead the team. We also have two strong players returning this season after a one-year hiatus; junior Nikida Yang and former all-conference player senior Skye Vang. Other key starters include last season’s leading rebounder junior Madanna Vue, sophomore sharpshooter Sousada Khang and sophomore defensive specialist Isabella Yang. We also have the three great point guards in Pana Yang, Kailei Khang and Kao Nou Yang.”

Though young, Coach Ness is optimistic about the upcoming season.

“This is shaping up to be the best season yet for the Lady Warriors basketball team both on and off the court. Ten new players have joined the team this season, which brings our total roster to 20. That’s an all-time high. The program has truly matured after struggling to field a full five-player team its first season six years ago. This depth has opened the strong possibility of establishing a junior varsity team as early as this season.”

The coach has also implemented policies that insure his players are getting things done in the classroom as well as on the basketball court.

“Our goal is to win a lot of games this year while also building the leaders of tomorrow. With our new focus on the academic side of being a student-athlete, players are expected to maintain excellent grades and won’t be able to participate in games if they have any grades below a C. I’m very happy to say players have risen to the challenge and now have GPAs that exceed the school wide average for non-athletes.”

2019-2020 Hmong College Prep Academy Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Mon Dec 2 St. Paul Washington Hmong Academy Fri Dec 6 @ PACT PACT Charter School Tue Dec 10 @ Math & Science Math and Science Academy Wed Dec 11 Metro Schools College Prep Hmong College Prep Academy Tue Dec 17 @ Hiawatha Collegiate Hiawatha Collegiate Thu Dec 19 @ Community of Peace Community of Peace Academy Tue Jan 7 United Christian Hmong Academy Thu Jan 9 Avail Academy Hmong Academy Tue Jan 14 @ St. Paul Washington Washington Technology Magnet Thu Jan 16 Twin Cities Academy Hmong Academy Thu Jan 23 @ Liberty Classical Liberty Classical Academy Mon Jan 27 Liberty Classical Hmong College Prep Academy Tue Jan 28 Math & Science Hmong Academy Thu Jan 30 Nova Classical Hmong Academy Tue Feb 4 Hiawatha Collegiate Hmong Academy Thu Feb 6 Community of Peace Hmong Academy Tue Feb 11 @ United Christian United Christian Academy Thu Feb 13 @ Avail Academy Hmong Academy Thu Feb 20 @ Twin Cities Academy Twin Cities Academy

Images are courtesy Hmong College Prep Academy. Action from Hmong College Prep Academy Girls Basketball Team’s season opener against the St. Paul Washington Eagles.