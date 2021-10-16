HCPA Fall Sports Seasons Winding Down

With sectional play soon on the horizon, Hmong College Prep Academy Boys’ Soccer and Girls’ Volleyball Teams are nearing the completion of their respective 2021 regular season schedules.

Boys’ Soccer

Outscoring their opponents 67-15, the Warriors are experiencing a great year on the pitch. With just two regular season games left, senior Dylan Moua is the state’s leading goal scorer with 27 goals. Moua has found the net in almost every HCPA match, including a seven-goal game versus Groves Academy and six scores against Concordia Academy. The team is currently in second place of the Eastern Minnesota Athletic Conference with a 5-1 conference and 8-2 overall record. The squad closes out its regular season with a home match against St. Paul Harding and then on the road against Academy For Sciences and Agriculture. They’ll begin Minnesota State High School League sectional tournament play on October 11.

Girls’ Volleyball

The lady Warriors are sitting at a 5-6 overall and 2-2 conference record. The squad is on a three-game conference winning streak with recent victories over Community of Peace Academy, Academy for Sciences & Agriculture and Prairie Seeds Academy. They’ll close out regular season action with matches against Math and Science Academy, Hiawatha Collegiate, St. Paul Washington and The Blake School. Class A state tournament sectional play is set to start on October 28.

Images courtesy of HCPA: HCPA Boys’ Soccer Team in action at home versus Avail Academy. The Warriors won the tightly contested match 3-2.