HCPA Fall Sports Begins 2021 Seasons

Hmong College Prep Academy Girls’ Volleyball, and Boys’ and Girls’ Soccer recently began their fall 2021 seasons.

“All fall sports teams began practicing for their upcoming seasons on Monday, August 16th,” stated HCPA Athletic Director Sam Malone. “Players and coaches were very excited to get back to work after last year’s COVID shortened schedule.”

Boys’ Soccer

With 15 student/athletes on their varsity roster, the Warriors started off the season strong with a 2-1 win over St. Agnes. The team’s 15-game schedule includes tough Eastern Minnesota Athletic Conference matches with Twin Cities Academy, Groves Academy and Community of Peace. The squad also has a number of challenging non-conference matches against Minneapolis Patrick Henry, St. Paul Harding and Concordia Academy.

Girls’ Soccer

New this season is a partnership between HCPA and Academy for Sciences & Agriculture. “We’re looking forward to working with student/athletes from AFSA,” stated Malone. “They will send players wishing to play girls’ soccer and basketball to us and compete under our name and uniform.”

The Lady Warriors open their 2021 season with an away game against Hiawatha Academy on September 13. Their schedule also places the team on the road for four of their last six games.

Girls’ Volleyball

HCAP Girls’ Volleyball began the season with a tough loss to St. Agnes. They turned things around the next evening with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Eagle Ridge Academy, winning the last set 15-6. The squad’s 18-game regular season schedule has them facing conference foes Hiawatha College, Avail Academy, and Liberty Classical as well as a number of tough non-conference matches against Richfield, Minneapolis North, Blake, and St. Paul Washington.

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, directions, or to schedule a tour, interested parents and students can call 651-334-5842 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is currently enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2021-2022 school year. Space is extremely limited.