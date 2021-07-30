HCPA Bass Fishing Team Does Well in First Minnesota Junior Bass Nation Tournament

Hmong College Prep Academy’s Bass Fishing Team had a successful day in their first ever competitive tournament.

The Minnesota Junior Bass Nation South Metro #1 Tournament, which took place at Prior Lake on Wednesday, July 21, featured teams from Lakeville, Eden Prairie, Bloomington and St. Thomas Academy. Three HCPA teams finished in the top ten out of a field of 23 boats.

HCPA Elementary Dean of Students and faculty advisor Xao Xiong was excited by his team’s performance. “The students had an amazing run for their first competitive tournament. Two of four HCPA teams are now in the chase for the 2021 Minnesota State High School Bass Fishing Championship. A third team of 2021 graduates has been invited to the Tournament of Champions. They will ride with and compete against elite pro and semi-pro champion anglers from across Minnesota. Overall, I’m really happy with how our teams did.”

Junior Timothy Vang and 2021 graduate Alvin Yang led the Warriors with a fourth-place finish. 2021 grads Simon Hang and Andrew Yang (sixth place), junior Kylie Thao and sophomore Landyn Cha (ninth place), and seniors Chimu Vang and Ethan Vue (fourteenth place) rounded out the team’s performances.

Xiong was also proud of his team’s effort. “Our students competed against other teams that started fishing competitively when they were in middle school. In fact, Lakeville had members on the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-American Team.”

Next up for the Warriors is the South Metro Open #2 on Lake Waconia. Minnesota State Tournament qualifiers will take part in that event on the weekend of September 11-12 at Gull Lake in Brainerd.

“We’re looking forward to representing HCPA and competing at a top level in our upcoming tournaments,” added Xiong.

Pictures courtesy of Hmong College Prep Academy.