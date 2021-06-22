HCPA Announces Class of 2021 Top Ten Students

Hmong College Prep Academy recently announced the Class of 2021 Top Ten Students.

“We are very proud of what this group has accomplished this year,” stated HCPA Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “I am very excited to see all of the great things they will accomplish in the future. To these ten students as well as all 2021 graduates, remember you’ll always have a home at HCPA.”

2021 Hmong College Prep Academy’s Top Ten Students (in alphabetical order):

Student Name: Jor Chang

Parents/Guardian: Vang Xeng Chang

College/Possible Major: Concordia University / Biology

Favorite Quote: “Study to learn, not to remember.”

Student Name: Makayla Lor

Parents/Guardian: Mai and Thai Lor

College/Possible Major: Concordia University / Nursing

Favorite Quote: “The two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” – Mark Twain

Student Name: Alison Thao

Parents/Guardian: Faith and Chao Thao

College/Possible Major: Concordia University

Student Name: Duabci Vang

Parents/Guardian: Dia Cha and Txheej Vang

College/Possible Major: Augsburg University / Accounting

Favorite Quote: “It’s in responsibility that most people find the meaning that sustains them through life. It’s not in happiness. It’s not in impulsive pleasure.” – Jordan B. Peterson

Student Name: Pajxong Vang

Parents/Guardian: Susan Moua and Thong Vang

College/Possible Major: Dougherty Family College / Accounting

Favorite Quote: “You can’t have a good time unless you relax.”- Andrew Granchalek

Student Name: Unitas Vang

Parents/Guardian: Lee Moua and Xai Vang

College/Possible Major: Macalester College / Education

Favorite Quote: “Sometimes I think my head is so big because it’s so full of dreams.” – John Merrick in Bernard Pomerance’s The Elephant Man

Student Name: Madanna Vue

Parents/Guardian: See Yang Vue

College/Possible Major: Tufts University / Biomedical Engineering

Favorite Quote: “You will miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”- Michael Scott

Student Name: Skyler Vue

Parents/Guardian: Ly Vang

College/Possible Major: Augsburg University / Computer Science

Favorite Quote: “Failing doesn’t give you a reason to give up, as long as you believe.” – Naruto

Student Name: Hlee Xiong

Parents/Guardian: Lee Vang and Seng Xiong

College/Possible Major: Stanford University / Biology

Favorite Quote: “Everyone suffers in their life. There are many sad days. But rather than sad days, we hope to have better days. That’s what makes us live. That’s what makes us dream.” – BTS Kim Namjoon

Student Name: Seenyia Yang

Parents/Guardian: Gaolee and Chris Yang

College/Possible Major: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities / Biology and Pre-Dentistry Studies

Favorite Quote: “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” – Robert Frost