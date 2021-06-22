HCPA Announces Class of 2021 Top Ten Students

Hmong College Prep Academy recently announced the Class of 2021 Top Ten Students.
“We are very proud of what this group has accomplished this year,” stated HCPA Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “I am very excited to see all of the great things they will accomplish in the future. To these ten students as well as all 2021 graduates, remember you’ll always have a home at HCPA.”
2021 Hmong College Prep Academy’s Top Ten Students (in alphabetical order):
Student Name: Jor Chang
Parents/Guardian: Vang Xeng Chang
College/Possible Major: Concordia University / Biology
Favorite Quote: “Study to learn, not to remember.”
Student Name: Makayla Lor
Parents/Guardian: Mai and Thai Lor
College/Possible Major: Concordia University / Nursing
Favorite Quote: “The two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” – Mark Twain
Student Name: Alison Thao
Parents/Guardian: Faith and Chao Thao
College/Possible Major: Concordia University
Student Name: Duabci Vang
Parents/Guardian: Dia Cha and Txheej Vang
College/Possible Major: Augsburg University / Accounting
Favorite Quote: “It’s in responsibility that most people find the meaning that sustains them through life. It’s not in happiness. It’s not in impulsive pleasure.” – Jordan B. Peterson
Student Name: Pajxong Vang
Parents/Guardian: Susan Moua and Thong Vang
College/Possible Major: Dougherty Family College / Accounting
Favorite Quote: “You can’t have a good time unless you relax.”- Andrew Granchalek
Student Name: Unitas Vang
Parents/Guardian: Lee Moua and Xai Vang
College/Possible Major: Macalester College / Education
Favorite Quote: “Sometimes I think my head is so big because it’s so full of dreams.” – John Merrick in Bernard Pomerance’s The Elephant Man
Student Name: Madanna Vue
Parents/Guardian: See Yang Vue
College/Possible Major: Tufts University / Biomedical Engineering
Favorite Quote: “You will miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”- Michael Scott
Student Name: Skyler Vue
Parents/Guardian: Ly Vang
College/Possible Major: Augsburg University / Computer Science
Favorite Quote: “Failing doesn’t give you a reason to give up, as long as you believe.” – Naruto
Student Name: Hlee Xiong
Parents/Guardian: Lee Vang and Seng Xiong
College/Possible Major: Stanford University / Biology
Favorite Quote: “Everyone suffers in their life. There are many sad days. But rather than sad days, we hope to have better days. That’s what makes us live. That’s what makes us dream.” – BTS Kim Namjoon
Student Name: Seenyia Yang
Parents/Guardian: Gaolee and Chris Yang
College/Possible Major: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities / Biology and Pre-Dentistry Studies
Favorite Quote: “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” – Robert Frost