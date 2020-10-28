HCPA Adapts To Meet COVID-19 Challenges

Though the COVID 19 pandemic has created many challenges, Hmong College Prep Academy teachers, athletic coaches and administrators have continued to present activities that enhance their students’ school experience.

“A well-rounded education is so much more than books, homework and tests,” stated Superintendent Dr. Christianna Hang. “It involves hanging out with friends, meeting new people and attending club and sporting events. Unfortunately, the COVID 19 pandemic has prevented our students from participating in these traditional school activities. I’m proud of how our teachers, staff and administrators have worked to provide students with an engaging experience.”

Fall activities have included:

2020 Homecoming : To keep the spirit of their traditional homecoming dance alive, HCPA held a virtual dance party for students in grades 6-12. Participants submitted a 45-second video dancing to their favorite music. “It was a lot of fun!” stated Project Manager Tony Hang. “The kids submitted a number of really great and creative videos that definitely showed their moves.”

College Visits: The school continues to host virtual visits from regional and national colleges and universities. For example, October featured visits from The United States Naval Academy, St. John's/St. Benedict's, North Dakota State University and Hamline University. "We've worked to ensure there is at least one college visit each day," stated College and Scholarship Manager Toni Marie O'Daniel. "College visits are very important for they demonstrate how HCPA lives its mission."

Boys' Soccer: The Warriors finished their season with a 2-4-1 Eastern Minnesota Athletic Conference and 4-7-2 overall record. The team witnessed big wins against Liberty Classical and Twin Cities Academy as well as a first-round state playoff victory against Concordia Academy.

In addition, HCPA will soon begin a major campus expansion project that will feature a new middle school, renovations and updates to its existing building and a skyway that will link the two buildings with the school’s sports dome.

Hmong College Prep Academy is located at 1515 Brewster Street in St. Paul, southeast of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more information, interested parties can call 651-209-8002 or online at hcpak12.org. The school is enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year. Space is extremely limited.