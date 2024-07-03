HAP Academy OIC Receives Institutional Licensure From Minnesota Office Of Higher Education

Innovative Tuition-Free Career and Technical Education Programs to Launch this Fall

HAP Academy OIC, a mission-driven career training institution, proudly announces its licensure as a private career school by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, effective June 7, 2024. This significant achievement enables HAP Academy OIC to provide tuition-free career and technical education programs aimed at closing opportunity gaps for underserved populations.

HAP Academy OIC’s innovative education model combines classroom instruction with individualized support services, ensuring holistic student success. The key pillars of their programs include:

Academic education to build fundamental skills

Career and technical training aligned with industry demands

Career services including professional development, job placement, and workforce integration

Beginning this fall, HAP Academy OIC will offer information technology (IT) courses, with additional in-demand programs to be introduced over time. All education and training will be provided tuition-free, supplemented by essential support services such as transportation assistance, technology provisions, professional attire, and more. These comprehensive wraparound services, coupled with vocational training, will uplift marginalized groups and the community, fostering economic mobility.

This licensure marks a major milestone in HAP’s holistic efforts to economically empower our local community. With workforce-aligned programming, HAP Academy OIC will furnish a diverse pipeline of job-ready talent, providing families with structured pathways to sustainable careers.

“HAP is proud to be a trusted messenger and partner with community, government, business, nonprofit, and educational institutions in reducing economic and employment disparities. Together, we ensure that the fast-growing and diverse communities we serve will propel Minnesota’s economy to be one of the best in the nation. HAP Academy OIC’s licensure is key to driving this work forward,” said May yer Thao, President & CEO of HAP Academy OIC.

As Pai Her, Ed.D, Chief Academic Officer of HAP Academy OIC, aptly stated, “Inequitable access to skills-based education perpetuates systemic barriers and wealth gaps. By coupling vocational training with comprehensive wraparound services at no cost to students, we can uplift marginalized groups and our communities to create economic mobility.”

Enrollment for the inaugural IT training cohort is currently underway. Interested participants are welcome to attend the Information Sessions held every Tuesday at 2:30 pm via Zoom. For more information, please visit our website at www.hmong.org.

Image courtesy Hmong American Partnership.